Newspaper headlines: 'Lions of Arabia' and 'soft Brexit warnings'Published45 minutes agoBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, England captain Harry Kane poses proudly with a St George's Cross on the front of many papers as Gareth Southgate's squad are finally set to get their tournament under way against Iran on Monday afternoon. In the Daily Express, the striker vows to put a smile on people's faces, while the lead story quotes senior Tories describing the prospect of a softer, Swiss-style version of Brexit as "absurd".Image caption, "Lions of Arabia", the Sun puns, with the same photo of a defiant Kane. The tabloid says the Spurs captain vows to lift the nation and end 56 years of World Cup hurt for English fans.Image caption, "A humbling for Qatar", writes the Guardian, accompanied by a photo of empty seats during the second half of the Qatar v Ecuador opening match. A photo of comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel catches the eye in the corner as the pair insist their famous Three Lions song is about losing, while the lead story centres on the climate deal struck in Egypt early on Sunday morning.Image caption, The Daily Star likens Kane to Superman as he aims to lift the nation by going all the way in Qatar, while the paper also features another England legend, Jill Scott, sharing a story in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle in Australia.Image caption, Jubilant Ecuador fans are pictured on the front of the i after Qatar were soundly beaten by the South American nation. Sir Rod Stewart features on the side of the front page as the paper reviews the rock legend. The lead story centres on Tory MPs warning against reports of a Swiss-style trading relationship with the European Union. The government has categorically denied that the model is an option.Image caption, The Daily Mail asks whether Harry Kane will be booked for wearing a rainbow armband as he prepares to lead England in the opening game against Iran. The splash story focuses on some Tory MPs warning Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt not to "betray" them on Brexit.Image caption, The Metro leads on comedian Joe Lycett apparently burning £10,000 in cash to protest David Beckham's role as an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup, with the headline "wod a waste". The paper says the protest "sparked a storm" as the TV host donned ear defenders and a rainbow tulle as he livestreamed himself pouring notes into a wood chipper.Image caption, Another triumphant image of Ecuador players applauding their fans features on the front of the Financial Times, as it says in its lead that the COP27 climate summit ended in "discord" as Saudia Arabia and Russia put up "staunch resistance" to upping the pace of curbing fossil fuels.Image caption, Moving away from the World Cup briefly, the Times splashes on a story about NHS patients facing long waiting times for ambulances and A&E care as ministers accept there is "little hope" of hitting key targets by the next general election. Back to football and broadcaster Des Lynam's famous "shouldn't you be at work?" remark from the 1998 World Cup intros an article on millions of England fans working (and watching) from home.Image caption, More warnings from Tory Eurosceptics in the Daily Telegraph as they urge the government not to strike a Swiss-style deal with the EU. However, the paper leads with figures suggesting that hundreds more people than expected are now dying of cancer each month in England after missed diagnoses in the Covid pandemic.