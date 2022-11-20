Newspaper headlines: 'Come on you Lions' and Fifa boss speech 'outrage'Published18 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The World Cup dominates many of Sunday's front pages - but the politics is still overshadowing the sport. The Sunday Express criticises Fifa president Gianni Infantino for causing "outrage" during his monologue in which he stuck up for Qatar's human rights records. "Shameless!" the paper declares.Image caption, The same story leads the Daily Star as the paper slams the president for his impassioned defence of Qatar hosting the tournament. The article says the president's extraordinary hour-long monologue "echoed the whining" of Caesar in the film Carry on Cleo - a comparison also made in its headline.Image caption, "Come on you Lions," the People says, next to a photo of beaming England fans - complete with novelty glasses - who have made it out to Doha as the tournament kicks off.Image caption, On the front of the Sunday Mirror, England legend Sir Geoff Hurst defiantly gives his backing to Gareth Southgate's squad, with the paper harking back to the famous World War One poster of Lord Kitchener. The 1966 World Cup winner is convinced England can win this year's tournament which he feels provides some cheer amid the UK's economic woes.Image caption, The Sunday Times reflects on the various fans from around the world basking in what could be Lionel Messi's final World Cup. Its lead story focuses on the government mulling over a Swiss-style relationship with the EU which it says could lead to closer economic ties but would not lead to freedom of movement returning.Image caption, A quirky Matt cartoon on the front of the Sunday Telegraph depicts Robin Hood saying: "We don't like the phrase 'stealing from the rich'. We prefer 'Making difficult decisions'". Elsewhere, an interview with former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is the lead story - the party chairman vows the Conservatives will cut taxes ahead of the next general election as Tory MPs' anger continues to spill over from the Autumn Statement.Image caption, Singer Adele appears in several papers and the singer dominates the centre of the Observer as she triumphantly opened her long-awaited residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The paper's lead story focuses on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer vowing to get rid of the House of Lords in a move he said would "restore trust in politics".Image caption, The Sun on Sunday leads with a story on singer Boy George who is still in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle in Australia.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Louis Theroux Interviews Dame Judi DenchCARS V BIKES: Are the UK's roads too dangerous for cyclists?