Newspaper headlines: 'From bad to worse' and 'Tories soak the strivers'

Image caption, "From bad to worse" is what the Guardian has to say about Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement. The paper highlights the $30bn of spending cuts and £25bn of backdated tax rises, but says the "fresh austerity measures" have been delayed until the after next election.Image caption, The Daily Mail carries the headline "Tories soak the strivers". It says middle earners were "hammered" with "a stealth tax squeeze" in the chancellor's announcement. The paper calls the Autumn Statement "one of the most punishing budgets in modern history".Image caption, In its lead, the Financial Times says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has paved the way "for years of pain". Reporting on the fiscal announcements made during the Autumn Statement, the paper says UK households are set for "the steepest fall in living standards on record" and the highest tax burden since World War Two.Image caption, Cuts to public services and an increase in taxes are the focus of most reports on the chancellor's Autumn Statement, with the Times suggesting the UK has "years of tax pain ahead". However, it points out that Mr Hunt promised extra funding for education and health in the run-up to the next election.Image caption, "You've never had it so bad" says the Metro's headline. It reports that families will face a typical £3,000 annual energy bill as support is reduced from April, adding that nearly six million earners will be dragged into higher tax bands in the next five years.Image caption, The Daily Mirror says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his chancellor were grinning in the House of Commons as they plunged "millions into economic hell". "Carnage" is the paper's headline, adding that the drop in living standards is the worst since 1956.Image caption, The i reports on the impact of Jeremy Hunt's announcements on households' disposable income, which is set to fall by 7% over the next two years. The Office for Budget Responsibility has said the UK is already in a recession, with the UK economy forecast to shrink by 1.4% in the next year.Image caption, "Victory" declares the Daily Express, as it celebrates Mr Hunt's pledge to increase pensions at the same rate of inflation. State pensioners will see a 10.1% increase, effective from April 2023. But the Express does find room to also highlight the increasing tax burden.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph quotes the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, Torsten Bell, who said: "Jeremy Hunt delivered an Autumn Statement that combined the rhetoric of George Osborne and the policies of Gordon Brown". The chancellor protects pensioners but clobbers workers, says the paper.Image caption, The Sun carries news of a new Christmas-themed version of football anthem Three Lions. The song by David Baddiel and Frank Skinner comes ahead of the Qatar World Cup, which starts this Sunday and ends a week before Christmas. The paper also gives its verdict on the Autumn Statement, describing it as a "tax hell" before adding: "thank God for footie".Image caption, And the Daily Star goes as far as to call the Autumn Statement the "gloomiest budget ever".