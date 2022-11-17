Newspaper headlines: 'New age of austerity' and 'grin and bear it'Published9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "Hunt reveals UK's new age of austerity" says the headline in the i as it joins most papers in leading on the Chancellor's Autumn Statement. The paper reports on Jeremey Hunt's plans to balance the books after the pandemic and Liz Truss's tenure as prime minister, saying that the total package to be announced will be £6bn less than what was expected. Mr Hunt will announce £30bn of cuts to public spending and £24bn in tax rises, says the i.Image caption, "Grin and bear it" is the Metro's headline, next to a picture of the chancellor smiling as he looks at his computer. The paper says Jeremy Hunt is preparing to deliver "a double dose of painful tax rises and big public spending cuts in Britain's toughest budget for decades". The announcement comes a day after the latest figures showed inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.Image caption, The UK must "face into the storm", Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will say as he unveils his spending plans, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says the chancellor is expected to tell MPs at the House of Commons that "the British people are tough, inventive and resourceful. We have risen to bigger challenges before".Image caption, The Financial Times reports that Jeremy Hunt's statement will "intensify the financial hardship facing millions of Britons and begin years of austerity in public services". However, the paper adds, Mr Hunt will claim the pain is necessary to curb soaring prices and restore faith in Britain.Image caption, In its lead story, the Times says the chancellor's Autumn Statement and the taxes he will introduce will target the wealthy. According to the paper, Mr Hunt will say the wealthiest must bear the "heaviest load", with the level of the 45p rate of income tax increasing from £150,000 to £125,000.Image caption, The Guardian expects the chancellor to use the Autumn Statement to say that given the need to save money and reduce state borrowing, the household energy price cap will rise "from £2,500 to an expected £3,000-£3,100". Bills are currently set to rise sharply in five months' time when the government's energy price guarantee ends.Image caption, The Daily Express says the Autumn Statement will signify a "D-Day for UK", as Mr Hunt vows to deliver a "fair and honest" plan.Image caption, The Daily Mail's lead focuses on a decision by some UK supermarkets to ration eggs and limit the number of boxes people can buy. It says bird flu and the war in Ukraine are to blame for shortages.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports on a warning from MI5's chief that the security services uncovered at least 10 plots by Iran's intelligence agencies "to kidnap or kill Brits on UK soil".Image caption, The Sun leads with a story on the Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The premier league footballer was charged by the Football Association with 232 alleged breaches of betting rules.Image caption, The Daily Star focuses on former US president Donald Trump's announcement that he will run for president again in 2024. Referring to Mr Trump's tan and his pledge to plant an American flag in Mars, a headline on the paper says "orange man vows to conquer red planet".BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Louis Theroux Interviews Dame Judi DenchCARS V BIKES: Are the UK's roads too dangerous for cyclists?