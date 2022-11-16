Newspaper headlines: Fatal missile strike on Poland

Newspaper headlines: Fatal missile strike on PolandPublished14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Many of Wednesday's front pages lead on the explosions in Poland, which killed two people. The Times reports on the theory that Russia could be behind the fatal missile strike near Poland's border with Ukraine. The US and other international powers said they were investigating but are yet to apportion blame, while Ukraine has dismissed the possibility the strike could have been caused by one of its air defence missiles.Image caption, The i says "Putin's war has spilled into Poland". There is wide speculation over whether the missile strikes were intentional or not, and Poland has been cautious with the language it uses to describe the explosion.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph features a picture at the scene of the explosion, as a farm vehicle near the Polish village of Przewodow lies overturned next to a large crater. Although Ukraine is not a Nato member, its president Volodymyr Zelensky said a deadly attack on a Nato-member Poland "is an attack on us all", reports the paper.Image caption, The Metro notes that Polish authorities are due to hold an urgent security meeting to discuss the possible Russian attack on a Nato member.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Mirror is not economical with its words, calling Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine a "tyrant's war" and stating in its headline that "Russian bombs hit Poland". As well as blasts in Poland, the Mirror reports more than 100 missiles were fired at Ukraine on Tuesday.Image caption, The Guardian reports on global fears after the missiles landed in Poland. The paper's front page also pictures two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died two days after his second birthday, from prolonged exposure to mould in his family's flat in Manchester. The coroner called it a "defining moment" for the UK's housing sector.Image caption, "Tragic death of boy from mould shames Britain," says the Daily Express. It reports the two-year-old was killed by a respiratory condition caused by spores in his family's one-bedroom housing association flat.Image caption, The Financial Times reports on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's remarks at the G20 summit in Bali, where he told other world leaders that top executives should "embrace pay restraint" and look after all their workers. As the global population grows and welcomes the eighth billionth baby, the paper also pictures baby Damian who was chosen to represent the Dominican Republic's contribution towards worldwide milestone.Image caption, The Daily Mail reports on calls by a watchdog to include critical race theory in more university courses, spanning from maths to classics. Universities are being told to "decolonise" courses, says the paper.Image caption, The Sun continues to cover Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan - covering the footballer's heartache after the loss of his son at birth. "I talk to him all the time", Ronaldo says.Image caption, Ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, the Daily Star reports on the England football players' frustration after apparently finding "rowdy camels" on the beach outside their hotel in the Gulf state.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.ICE GOLF: Five unique sporting venues from around the worldDISASTER TROLLS: What happens when tragedy makes you a target?