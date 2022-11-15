Newspaper headlines: Living wage boost and council tax rise fears

By BBC News
Staff
Many of Tuesday's front pages carry reports about potential announcements in Thursday's Autumn Statement. The Times says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is to prioritise support for poorest and boost the living wage "from £9.50 an hour to about £10.40 an hour". According to the paper, eight million households will also receive cost of living payments worth up to £1,100 a year.
Average council tax bills are expected to exceed £2,000 a year for the first time, the Daily Telegraph reports. It says plans by the prime minister and his chancellor to let town halls raise the levy by 5% would mean households in Band D face paying up to £100 extra.
The Guardian reports warnings from the Tory-run local authorities of Kent and Hampshire to the prime minister that they will have declare bankruptcy within months. The paper also has a large splash on its front page, as it launches a campaign with 30 newspapers and media organisations across the globe to present audiences with a common view of what needs to be done "to stop the planet hurtling towards the point of no return".
The i newspaper carries an exclusive interview with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who says big businesses and wealthy non-domicile individuals should be paying for the "£60bn black hole in public finances". Sir Keir says businesses including Amazon and Google should take the brunt of costs, not lower earners.
The Daily Express attempts to reassure its readers over pensions. The paper carries comments by Rishi Sunak that pensioners are "always at the forefront of my mind", saying it sees this as "the strongest signal yet" that the PM will honour the triple lock pledge to increase payments.
The Daily Mirror carries an interview with the TV actor Ricky Tomlinson, who says "people will die" if the triple lock pledge is axed in Thursday's Autumn Statement.
The Metro pictures Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the recently liberated city of Kherson, which had been under Russian occupation for eight months. Mr Zelensky says re-seizing the key city in the Donbas signals the beginning of the end of the war. The paper also reports on the much-awaited deal between France and the UK to tackle the number of people crossing the Channel.
According to the Daily Mail, nurses from overseas studying for UK qualifications - to join the NHS workforce and mitigate staffing pressures - were given one month's notice to move out of hotels and "make way for asylum seekers".
The Financial Times reports on the first in-person meeting between the leaders of two major global power houses - China and the United States. It reports that tensions in Taiwan were front and centre of talks between the two leaders in Bali, overshadowing Joe Biden and Xi Jinping's push to improve relations.
For the second day in a row, the Sun focuses on an interview with Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The player talks about why he is no longer friends with his former colleague Gary Neville.
Meanwhile, the Daily Star reports on a shortage of eggs and how that is impacting Britons' traditional breakfasts.