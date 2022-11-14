Newspaper headlines: 'Tax rises for all' and 'last chance' to save NHS

Newspaper headlines: 'Tax rises for all' and 'last chance' to save NHSPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The front pages are split between plans to raise taxes while cutting public spending and the dire state of the NHS. The Metro leads with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's warning that everyone is set to pay more tax while billions of public spending will be slashed. The paper says Mr Hunt also hinted the "triple lock" on state pensions would remain - which would mean they rise in line with the inflation rate - around 10% as it stands.Image caption, Energy bill help will only be given to the poorest people, according to the i's front page. It says Mr Hunt plans to scrap universal energy bill help from April, so millions will face higher energy bills on top of their soaring mortgage costs. The paper also notes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is warning the UK faces "another financial meltdown" if taxes don't rise and public spending isn't cut.Image caption, The Daily Express focuses on Mr Hunt's warning everyone will have to make sacrifices to get the country through "very choppy waters" ahead. The paper notes the chancellor acknowledged his plans were "horrible", while hinting NHS funding could be safe from the coming budget cuts.Image caption, Examining the state of the health service, the Daily Mirror leads with a warning from the Unite union that the NHS could collapse without an urgent injection of more funding. It quotes the union as saying Thursday's Autumn Statement is the "last chance to save" the service.Image source, EPAImage caption, The Daily Mail carries an exclusive interview with the UK's top A&E doctor, who reveals that he is desperate to prevent his elderly parents from going into hospital this winter. Dr Adrian Boyle, the president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, compares hospitals to "lobster traps" for older people and laments that they are "easy to get in to but hard to get out of".Image caption, That point is underlined by the Guardian as it leads on a report that up to a third of hospital beds in parts of England are occupied by people who are well enough to leave, but cannot over a "chronic lack of social care". Analysis by the paper of NHS England data indicates an average of 13,600 beds are occupied by people who could be cared for elsewhere.Image caption, Meanwhile, the UK and France are set to sign a security deal aiming to stem the number of people crossing the English Channel on small boats, according to the Times. The paper says more than 40,000 people have made the dangerous sea journey so far this year, with the new deal set to mean British officials will be stationed in French control rooms and share intelligence for the first time.Image caption, Rishi Sunak has written in the Daily Telegraph to label Russia a "rogue state" over the invasion of Ukraine and attacked President Vladimir Putin's over his failure to explain his actions at the G20. The prime minister writes ahead of the summit in Bali, Indonesia that the UK and its allies will "not let our economic future be held hostage" by Russia, as well as hailing the recapture of Kherson as a "historic milestone in Ukraine's fight to take back what's theirs".Image caption, The Sun leads with extracts from Piers Morgan's upcoming TalkTV interview with Cristiano Ronaldo, in which the Manchester United legend will accuse the club of betraying and forcing him out during his second spell at Old Trafford. The footballer says he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag, claiming he has been made a "black sheep" and that the club showed a lack of empathy following the death of his infant daughter earlier this year. The "bombshell interview" handily comes just as Ronaldo and other top footballers depart their clubs for a month on World Cup duty.Image caption, The Financial Times leads with the fallout from the collapse of cryptocurrency firm FTX, as other platforms exchanging traditional money for decentralised digital currencies "rushed to reassure clients their money was safe". The paper says the firm's bankruptcy has "plunged the industry deeper into a crisis of confidence" after a crash over the summer, leading to traders pulling billions from the wobbling market.Image caption, It turns out the "cheap champers" in Westminster isn't just for socialists, with the Daily Star reporting that £265,000 has been spent on bubbles and beer in a year. The paper notes that this booze spending in the bars of Parliament comes at a time that the rest of the country is struggling with the rising cost of living.DISASTER TROLLS: What happens when tragedy makes you a target?'IT'S SHOCKINGLY HEAVY': Where does Jessica Chastain keep her Oscar?