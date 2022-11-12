Newspaper headlines: 'Truss budget' cost £30bn and 'Rishi revives Thatcherism'

Image caption,

The Sunday front pages feature a wide variety of lead stories. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss's "disastrous" mini-budget cost the government around £30bn, according to new analysis in the Observer. The estimate from the centre-left think tank the Resolution Foundation says this represents a doubling of the amount the Treasury will need to raise in increased taxes and spending cuts this week and would have been "far higher" without government U-turns, the paper reports.