Newspaper headlines: 'Truss budget' cost £30bn and 'Rishi revives Thatcherism'

Image caption, The Sunday front pages feature a wide variety of lead stories. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss's "disastrous" mini-budget cost the government around £30bn, according to new analysis in the Observer. The estimate from the centre-left think tank the Resolution Foundation says this represents a doubling of the amount the Treasury will need to raise in increased taxes and spending cuts this week and would have been "far higher" without government U-turns, the paper reports.Image caption, Reporting on the plans to "rescue" the UK from its "ailing economy", the Sunday Express says Mr Sunak will "revive Thatcherism" by following the "Iron Lady's playbook of tax hikes and spending cuts". The paper says the PM will warn "there is no alternative" to what it calls an "eye-watering" combination of higher taxes and lower government budgets, which will be announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt next week.Image caption, The Sunday Times leads with Ukraine's liberation of Kherson from Russian occupation, carrying a striking photo of two beaming young women draped in their now-iconic blue and yellow national flag. Crowds of "euphoric residents" lined the streets of the city in the south of the country after eight months of "brutal repression", with some traumatised residents telling the paper about torture and their fear of reprisals.Image source, EmpicsImage caption, Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has written exclusively in the Sunday Telegraph calling for an end to what he calls "hotel Britain", where asylum seekers are housed in "unsuitable" hotels to the cost of £5.6m a day. The minister has pledged a "10-point plan" to fix the migration system - including proposals to house people in what the paper calls "larger and less luxurious" accommodation, like disused student housing, cruise ships and underperforming holiday parks.Image source, EmpicsImage caption, Charites are set to lose up to £500,000 this Christmas as people who normally raise money by putting on huge light shows cancel their plans over "soaring energy costs", according to the Sunday People. One woman who raised £2,000 in the past, told the paper she simply can't afford to do it again this year.Image caption, In a typically unconventional analysis of Matt Hancock's time in the Australian jungle, the Daily Star's Sunday edition has asked a Tarot reader to read the former health secretary's future. Unfortunately for Mr Hancock, the analysis of his choice to go on I'm a Celebrity... doesn't look good, with the cards suggesting he should reflect on his actions. "New adventure is of no value" is the apparent analysis offered by the "fool" card.Image caption, The Sunday Mirror leads with Mr Hancock's local vicar in Suffolk issuing an "almighty pulpit rap" to the MP over his alleged £400,000 fee for appearing on reality TV. Noting in the headline that Hancock "hasn't got a prayer", the paper reports that the Rev Max Drinkwater told parishioners the former health secretary had "clearly neglected his constituents by going into the jungle".