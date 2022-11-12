Newspaper headlines: 'Rumble in the jungle' and 'route out' from Raab

Newspaper headlines: 'Rumble in the jungle' and 'route out' from RaabPublished24 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A couple of front pages lead with former Health Secretary Matt Hancock being given a "jungle grilling" by his I'm a Celebrity... campmates. The Daily Mirror reports ITV newsreader Charlene White, whose aunt died alone in lockdown from Covid, refused to accept Mr Hancock's apology - with the journalist adamant that falling in love was no excuse for breaking his own guidance.Image caption, The Sun's front page is dedicated to the fact that Mr Hancock has been described as "abhorrent" for eating a camel penis as part of the reality TV programme . The paper notes the unique culinary experience, of which it carries a rather detailed picture, was the second time that viewers had voting for him to face a Bushtucker Trial.Image caption, The Guardian leads with an exclusive story that senior civil servants were offered "respite or a route out" from working with Justice Secretary Dominic Raab again. The paper says the deputy prime minister allegedly left some staff "traumatised by his behaviour" in his previous stint leading the Ministry of Justice, with several deciding to move positions in the department ahead of his return. A source close to Mr Raab tells the paper he is "always professional" with staff.Image caption, Public sector strikes will distract police from fighting crime, the Metropolitan Police commissioner has warned the Daily Telegraph. Sir Mark Rowley tells the paper that officers are being forced to spend an "unsustainable" amount of time monitoring vulnerable people in hospitals - warning that public sector strike action, which police are banned from taking part in themselves, would "hurt officers all the more".Image caption, The i weekend focuses on a delay to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's "growth plan", which it says had been due to be revealed in next week's Autumn Statement. Shelving plans to cut taxes on businesses making private investments in capital projects will raise concerns among businesses and Tory MPs the Treasury may not do enough to help the UK out of recession, the paper reports.Image caption, Care homes and hospitals continuing to enforce Covid visitor restrictions will be required to allow people to see relatives under new plans, according to the Times. The paper says residents of care homes are set be given the legal right to have visitors, amid reports hundreds of facilities are still "imposing stringent conditions" beyond public health guidance.Image caption, The FT Weekend leads with the "stunning collapse" of cryptocurrency firm FTX, after the $32bn (£27bn) group filed for bankruptcy in the US. The paper says the volatile industry has been "rocked" by the failure of the "once high-flying" company, with the world's most valuable decentralised digital currency Bitcoin dropping to a two-year low following the news.Image caption, A deal between France and the UK to have British officials stationed across the English Channel to stop small boat crossings could be ready within a week, reports the Daily Express. The paper says the "ambitious" plan would see teams from both countries targeting people-smuggling gangs.Image caption, The UK's most senior anti-terror police officer has been accused of a "woke stunt" by wearing clothing designed to simulate the menopause, according to the Daily Mail. Matt Jukes was "condemned" by senior retired officers for wearing a hot flush vest during a meeting, one of whom argued he was undermining public attitudes to the police's ability to fight crime and public disorder.Image caption, A comedian insulted by David Walliams after performing in front of him on Britain's Got Talent has "got her own back in style", according to the Daily Star. The paper says Mr Walliams has been given "both barrels" by Clare Harrison McCartney, who described the former Little Britain star as a "horrible man" who shouldn't flatter himself over his own attractiveness.