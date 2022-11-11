Newspaper headlines: 'Kwarteng blames Truss' and Walliams' 'vile slurs'Published1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A variety of stories feature on Friday's front pages. The Times leads with the first interview given by former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng since his sacking by Liz Truss last month. Speaking to TalkTV, Mr Kwarteng said he tried to warn Ms Truss against introducing too many measures all at once as part of the mini-budget. He claimed Ms Truss ignored his concerns and that he told her: "You will have two months if you carry on like this."Image caption, The i reports that union leaders will meet on Monday in an attempt to coordinate strike action as part of a "battle" with the government. It comes after 100,000 civil servants joined nurses, train drivers, transport workers, and others in voting in favour of walkouts.Image caption, Children are coming to school with mouldy bread, dry cereal, and even nothing to eat at all, the Guardian reports. The paper says a freeze on the eligibility threshold for free school meals could mean thousands of children are not qualifying when they should, and that teachers have described desperation of a sort they've never seen before.Image caption, The Express leads on reports that the government is set to announce a delay to the introduction of the cap on social care costs. The paper quotes Sir Andrew Dilnot, who previously headed up a commission looking into the issue, saying a delay would be a "tragedy" for that families affected.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The front page of the Daily Mail features a picture an environmental protester who scaled a gantry over the M25 on Thursday, forcing a part of the motorway to close for the fourth day in a row. More than a dozen police officers are seen stood on the road looking up at the man, prompting the paper to ask: "What is the point of these police?"Image caption, Veterans of Britain's nuclear testing could have been denied proper care because their blood records were kept hidden by the state, the Mirror reports. The paper says the "Cold War heroes" want a public inquiry and reports that Labour has backed calls for parliament to debate the issue.Image caption, The Metro leads on a leaked transcript in which Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams is said to insult and make demeaning comments about contestants on the show. A picture of the star, who the paper describes as having had to "grovel" after the leak, appears alongside the headline: "Belittle Britain".Image caption, The US is urging Ukraine to use a "window of opportunity" to enter peace talks with Russia and bring about an end to the war, according to the Telegraph. The paper says General Mike Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has suggested a lull in the fighting over winter could allow for that reopening of dialogue between the two sides, though adds that Jake Sullivan, President Biden's national security advisor, had denied pressuring Ukraine to make any concessions.Image caption, The Financial Times leads with the news that US inflation fell by more than expected in October, and says the latest figures have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will not have to raise interest rates by as much as in recent months when it meets in December. The paper says the news "sparked a rally on Wall Street" and led to speculation that the US economy could avoid falling into recession in 2023.Image caption, And the Star reports on an animal-loving woman "took pity on a sad-looking seagull... only to be beaten up by the ungrateful flying scumbag". The headline reads: "Psycho seafull kicked my head in".