Newspaper headlines: 'Army could help NHS' and 'Dems avoid huge defeat'

"Food banks crisis point", reads the headline in the Metro. The paper says that, in the six months to September, 320,000 people used a food bank for the first time, with demand for packages now outstripping the supply of donations for the first time. It also quotes Trussell Trust chief executive Emma Revie urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to provide more help in next week's budget. "We are expecting this winter will be the hardest yet for food banks and the people they support," she said.