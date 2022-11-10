Newspaper headlines: 'Army could help NHS' and 'Dems avoid huge defeat'Published1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A number of Thursday's papers lead with the news that nurses have voted to strike for the first time in the 106-year history of the Royal College of Nursing. The Times says the action is expected to begin within weeks and that the NHS faces "disruption on a historic scale".Image caption, The i says the government is on course for a "bitter confrontation" with nurses, with Health Secretary Steve Barclay accusing them of being "out of step" with the country while it faces economic turmoil. The paper also reports the NHS could draft in the military to help keep services running through the walkouts.Image caption, Around half of hospitals are expected to be affected by the action, says the Telegraph, adding that it would result in "thousands of operations being cancelled". The paper also quotes Mr Barclay saying union demands for a pay rise of 17.6% - inflation plus 5% - are "simply not reasonable".Image caption, The strike comes after "hero nurses decided a jolly good clap won't pay their bills" through the cost of living crisis, says the Star.Image caption, The Mirror has spoken to a nurse who says she eats patients' leftovers because she cannot afford hospital food. The paper also criticises Tory MP Gillian Keegan for saying people typically only use foodbanks when a "relationship of boiler" breaks down, comments it says she made while wearing a £10,000 Rolex watch.Image caption, "Food banks crisis point", reads the headline in the Metro. The paper says that, in the six months to September, 320,000 people used a food bank for the first time, with demand for packages now outstripping the supply of donations for the first time. It also quotes Trussell Trust chief executive Emma Revie urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to provide more help in next week's budget. "We are expecting this winter will be the hardest yet for food banks and the people they support," she said.Image caption, The Express reports that Home Secretary Suella Braverman has ordered the police to "step up" and take a "firmer line" to stop eco protesters from blocking roads. The paper says that, in a speech to chief constables and crime commissioners, Ms Braverman accused officers of losing confidence in themselves and said that "too often, the rights of protesters are placed above the rights of others".Image caption, The same story leads the Mail, which says Ms Braverman's speech drew a "sharp response" from Scotland Yard chief Sir Mark Rowley. He is quoted saying: "We can't take snipers to people who are climbing the gantries".Image caption, The Financial Times leads on the US midterm elections, saying the Democrats avoided sweeping defeats but could still lose control of Congress. The paper says the outcome of the vote will be a "comfort" to President Biden and that it "dealt a blow" to Donald Trump's hopes of securing the Republican nomination for president ahead of the 2024 election.Image caption, The president "defied expectations" and looks poised to secure the best midterm performance by an incumbent president's party for 20 years, the Guardian reports. The paper says "a day that had been expected to dawn with Democratic soul searching was consumed by Republican finger pointing and recriminations instead".Image caption, And the Sun's front page features a picture of former Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who has spoken for the first time about her unsuccessful attempts to have a baby. In an interview with American magazine Allure, Ms Aniston said she tried "everything", including IVF, to have a baby with ex-husband Brad Pitt.