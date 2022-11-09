Newspaper headlines: 'Williamson forced out' and Hancock enters jungle

Newspaper headlines: 'Williamson forced out' and Hancock enters junglePublished52 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The papers are dominated by former health secretary Matt Hancock's debut on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and the resignation of cabinet minister Sir Gavin Williamson over allegations of bullying. The Metro's front page features pictures of Mr Hancock and Sir Gavin either side of the headline: "He's in! And he is out".Image caption, The Mail describes Sir Gavin, who was appointed minister without portfolio only a fortnight ago, as the first casualty of Rishi Sunak's cabinet. It says that, as well as claims that he told a senior civil servant to "slit your throat", he has been accused by his former deputy of behaving in a "threatening" and "intimidating" way while chief whip.Image caption, Rishi Sunak is facing questions about his judgement and his decision to appoint Sir Gavin in the first place, according to the Times. The paper also notes that Mr Sunak said he had "full confidence" in his ally when the bullying allegations emerged and quotes Labour accusing the prime minister of showing "weak leadership" over the saga.Image caption, The Guardian makes similar criticisms of the prime minister, saying Sir Gavin's resignation "piles more pressure" on him and "raises new questions" about his judgement. It also quotes Sir Gavin in his resignation letter vowing to "clear my name of any wrongdoing".Image caption, Mr Sunak will face further questions about whether he was aware of the allegations against Sir Gavin before he decided to appoint him, the Telegraph says. The paper has also spoken to a number of former cabinet ministers, one of whom describes Sir Gavin as a "pretty odious" person who had a "coercive" approach while chief whip.Image caption, The i reports that UK intelligence officials had been concerned about the appointment of Sir Gavin, who was sacked as defence secretary in 2019 after allegedly leaking sensitive information, to a role that gave him oversight of national security issues. One source tells the paper that the appointment "certainly posed a risk".Image caption, Mr Hancock is likely to "face a grilling over his deadly pandemic blunders from furious campmates" once he enters the I'm A Celebrity... jungle, the Mirror reports. The paper says Mr Hancock hopes going on the show will allow viewers to see "me as me", but describes him as "deluded" and says his handling of PPE procurement and care homes is "still fresh in the minds of millions".Image caption, The Star features a mocked up picture of Mr Hancock in a jungle with added clown nose and wig. The paper says he is "petrified of all snakes" and encourages its readers to "bear this in mind when voting" for which contestant should face the Bushtucker trials.Image caption, Love Island star Olivia Attwood had to leave the jungle over concerns she could have been exposed to Covid during a hospital visit, the Sun reports. The paper quotes a source saying: "She could see it was an impossible situation".Image caption, The Express leads with news that the government is expected to preserve the triple lock on state pensions, and says it comes after a campaign backed by 300,000 of its readers. It also reports that a minister yesterday told MPs that pensioners would not be "shortchanged".Image caption, And the Financial Times reports on the near-collapse of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, after a surge in customer withdrawals. The paper says that rival exchange Binance has signed a letter of intent to buy the company, but that the turmoil has "reverberated across the market", with the value of Bitcoin, the most actively traded token, falling as far as 17%.