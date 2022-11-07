Newspaper headlines: Climate reparations and Sunak hits out at Hancock

Newspaper headlines: Climate reparations and Sunak hits out at HancockPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Developments at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt are the focus for several papers. The Daily Telegraph says Britain has opened the door to paying "climate change reparations" to developing countries by supporting talks on the issue. A number of nations are pushing for compensation from richer countries responsible for most of the world's pollution, it says.Image caption, The Daily Mail leads on the same topic, reporting shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband's call for the UK to spend more on tackling climate change disasters abroad - and criticism of his comments by some Tory MPs.Image caption, The Guardian reports analysis suggesting that the US and the UK are failing in their commitment to provide their fair share of funding to curb climate change in poorer countries, to the tune of billions of pounds.Image caption, The Financial Times says the US wants to encourage the world's largest companies to help developing countries cut their use of fossil fuels through a new carbon credits scheme. The plans will be unveiled at COP27, says the paper.Image caption, The Times says the government is in line to spend almost half of the foreign aid budget in Britain as it grapples with the arrival of migrants in small boats and the Ukraine crisis.Image caption, Matt Hancock is "letting down voters" with his I'm A Celebrity reality TV show appearance, the prime minister tells the Sun. The PM says he was "very disappointed" by the former Tory health secretary's move.Image caption, The Daily Star's front page also takes aim at Matt Hancock, reporting claims he had his contract on another reality TV show - Celebrity SAS - changed so he could appear in the I'm A Celebrity....! jungle and secure a £400,000 fee.Image caption, Keeping triple lock protection for pensions is a "matter of Tory principle", three former ministers tell the Daily Express. Ahead of the autumn Budget, it reports that they have urged Rishi Sunak to keep the payment increases in place or the government will risk "losing the grey vote".Image caption, The i newspaper turns its attention to the potential nurse's strike, with planned action ahead of Christmas said to make it the biggest in the occupation's history. The paper reports that around 300,000 nurses are thought to have voted in favour of industrial action, which will trigger the postponement of non-urgent operations and extend waits for A&E.Image caption, Bonfire night "mayhem" makes the front page of the Metro. The newspaper reports disturbances involving youths setting off fireworks in several towns and cities - highlighting the death of a 17-year-old boy in Halifax, West Yorkshire.Image caption, And the Daily Mirror focuses on 1970s murder suspect Lord Lucan - reporting a facial recognition expert saying an elderly man living in Australia has been found to be an "exact match" for the missing peer. Lord Lucan disappeared in 1974 after being accused of murdering his family's nanny, Sandra Rivett, in London.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.TAKE A BREAK: How to boost your mood by simply stopping work for a momentFEELING FRESH?: Are natural deodorants worth paying more for?