Newspaper review: UK faces 'longest-ever recession' and 'HMS WAG'

The Guardian leads with the damning verdict of a judge who says a man who bled to death after the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 was "failed at every stage" by emergency services. Victims of the bombing were left with an "interminable" wait for aid due to serious failures on the part of the emergency services, the court said. The judge also says that one man - John Atkinson - who died from his injuries "could and should have survived". The chief of the city's emergency services issued apologies and admitted "a great deal went wrong".