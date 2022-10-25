Newspaper headlines: 'Crisis cabinet' and 'kings can only get better'

Image caption,

The Daily Star takes a playful look at Mr Sunak's new cabinet, which he announced during his first day as prime minister on Tuesday. Using the analogy of the children's song "The Hokey Cokey", the paper looks at who is "in or out", following Jacob Rees Mogg's resignation as business secretary and Suella Braverman's return as home secretary. And instead of a picture of Dominic Raab, there is a graphic of a brain in a jar, with the paper dubbing the new deputy prime minister "The man with no brain".