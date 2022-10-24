Newspaper headlines: 'Here comes the Sunak' and 'Unite or die'Published1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Like many of Tuesday's papers, Metro dedicates its whole front page to a picture of next Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The paper also highlights that he will be country's first British Asian prime minister. The front page carries a quote from Mr Sunak's speech on Monday afternoon, in which he said it was the greatest privilege of his life to be able to "give back to the country I owe so much to".Image caption, The Daily Star highlights that the UK is onto its third prime minister in a year by asking whether the former chancellor will last until the end of October in his new role. The paper leads with a jovial calendar graphic featuring a smiling Mr Sunak posing for the month of October.Image caption, The Daily Mail calls Mr Sunak's victory "a new dawn for Britain" following weeks of turmoil within the Conservative Party. The paper says his win heralds the beginning of the "Tory fightback".Image caption, The Daily Mirror takes a slightly different approach to Mr Sunak becoming the new leader of the Conservative Party by asking "Who voted for you?". In a blunt assessment of the new prime minister, the paper points out that another Tory is about to take to power without winning a general election.Image caption, The Sun references Mr Sunak's love of Star Wars in a front page that sees him holding a lightsabre alongside the headline "The force is with you, Rishi". The paper also mentions that Mr Sunak is the UK's first Hindu PM and that his victory comes at the start of the Diwali religious festival.Image caption, Tuesday's i is a special edition dedicated to Mr Sunak becoming the new prime minister. It looks ahead to his first 100 days in power and analyses what his policies may mean for the British public. The paper also carries a story about grassroots Tories sharing their "anger" at being denied a vote after Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the Tory leadership contest, meaning Mr Sunak won by default.Image caption, The Daily Express dedicates its whole front page to Mr Sunak and features several childhood pictures of the soon-to-be PM, who they have dubbed "a man born to lead". The front page then outlines his plan to bring "stability and unity" to the UK.Image caption, The Times speculates on which of Mr Sunak's key allies could get cabinet positions, suggesting that there could be potential comebacks for former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, and former Tory chairman Oliver Dowden. Cabinet roles are expected to be announced after Mr Sunak meets the King.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph points out Mr Sunak has won the role of prime minister without winning a general election, with analysis claiming the process has been "just like the X Factor, except no one actually voted for the winner". The front page also features Mr Sunak's urgent warning that the party must "unite or die".Image caption, The Guardian too leads on Mr Sunak's "unite or die" warning. In a nod to his predecessor Liz Truss, who quit last week, the paper also carries a "How to lose a top job and survive" feature in its pages.Image caption, The FT leads on Mr Sunak's speech to the nation, in which he vowed to get to grips with the "profound economic challenge" facing the country as the cost of living crisis continues. The paper says current chancellor Jeremy Hunt has urged Mr Sunak to focus on a new medium-term debt-cutting plan next week before the interest rate-setting meeting at the Bank of England on 3 November.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.WHY DO WE PROCRASTINATE?: James Marriott speaks to expert Dr Piers SteelMARTIN LEWIS EXPLAINS: Should you stick or twist on your mortgage?