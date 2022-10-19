Newspaper headlines: 'Truss on the brink' and 'chaos' of Braverman exit

Newspaper headlines: 'Truss on the brink' and 'chaos' of Braverman exitPublished39 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Suella Braverman's resignation from the government leads most of Thursday's papers. "Braverman's bombshell puts Truss on the brink" declares the Guardian. The government appeared to be at risk of collapse on Wednesday night as the former home secretary attacked the PM, says the paper. It reports that Ms Braverman's resignation risks the PM experiencing the kind of mass exodus of ministers that forced Boris Johnson to quit.Image caption, The former home secretary's resignation "rocks" the government "on day of chaos at Westminster", says the Daily Telegraph. This comes as some Tory plotters believe Liz Truss will now be toppled within days and possibly by the weekend, reports the paper.Image caption, The i says there is "chaos at the heart of the UK government". After the former home secretary was fired, there were questions over whether the chief whip and deputy chief had resigned. Ms Braverman is due to make a resignation speech on Thursday, says the paper.Image caption, The government was plunged into complete disarray as the former home secretary was forced to quit on Wednesday, says the Financial Times. In her resignation letter, Ms Braverman accused the PM of breaking "key pledges". Many Tory MPs said the government was dying, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Mail reports that the PM sacked Ms Braverman after a 90-minute "shouting match". In her attack on the PM, the former home secretary accused Ms Truss of wobbling over manifesto commitments such as reduced migration. The PM's premiership was in freefall, says the paper.Image caption, The Times says the PM replaced Ms Braverman after the former home secretary opposed the government's immigration policy and leaked sensitive papers to her supporters. Ms Truss was clinging to power on Wednesday night as she was forced to deny that her chief whip had quit, reports the paper. It also said a cabinet minister told the paper the PM's premiership was over and "she can't recover from this".Image caption, "Utter chaos" declares the Daily Mirror as it says the PM's leadership was hanging by a thread. The paper reports that one Tory MP said Ms Truss had "hours not days" left in power.Image caption, The PM's authority is in "tatters" says the Sun as it reports Ms Truss was heckled by her own MPs as she left the Commons on Wednesday night. The paper says the former home secretary Ms Braverman was sacked in a row over immigration.Image caption, The PM's leadership is in meltdown after MPs turned on each other in the Commons on Wednesday, says the Daily Express. The scenes were described by one backbencher as a "shambles and a disgrace", reports the paper.Image caption, Ms Braverman, who said she was resigning for a technical breach of email rules, is believed to have had rows with the PM, reports the Metro. The paper says the home secretary said the government had abandoned promises to voters.Image caption, "Lettuce Liz is cut to shreds" declares the Daily Star, continuing its theme of comparing the PM's future to the survival of a lettuce. Wednesday also saw Tory whips sparking melee in the Commons over a vote on fracking, says the paper.