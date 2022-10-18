Newspaper headlines: 'Bank profits in line of fire' amid 'Tory unrest'Published16 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The chancellor's search for spending cuts leads most of Wednesday's papers. The Financial Times says Jeremy Hunt is preparing to raid the profits of banks and energy companies as he looks to fill a £40bn fiscal hole through a mix of public spending cuts and tax rises. The paper says Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and his deputy James Heappey indicated they might quit if the PM reversed a pledge to raise defence spending to 3% of gross domestic product by 2030.Image caption, The prime minister is facing cabinet unrest over her plans for brutal public spending cuts, says the Guardian. At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the chancellor said "everything is on the table" as he strives to find billions of savings. The paper also features a picture of the Iranian climber, Elnaz Rekabi, who said in a post on Instagram that she competed at an international event without a hijab because her headscarf had fallen off by mistake.Image caption, Pensions could be rising in line with earnings instead of inflation next year, says the Daily Telegraph. It reports that Downing Street made clear on Wednesday that the promise, included in the 2019 Tory election manifesto, might be abandoned. The paper also features a picture of Daniel Craig being made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George by the Princess Royal.Image caption, Liz Truss' move from her commitment to increase state pensions in line with inflation has left her "facing fresh peril", says the i. The paper says some Tory backbenchers are reacting with incredulity and threatening to rebel.Image caption, Pensioners could miss out on up to £430 a year after Ms Truss ditched her pledge to protect the triple lock, says the Daily Mail. The paper reports that one option being considered by the Treasury is for pensions to rise in line with earnings rather than inflation. The suggestion sparked a backlash with Age UK warning of a "betrayal of our older population", said the paper.Image caption, The Daily Express says fears are growing that the PM is "betraying" pensioners by scrapping her pledge to protect the triple-lock payouts. The paper also features a picture of Prince Charles interacting with schoolchildren with the caption: "Guess how old I am?"Image caption, Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt is preparing to postpone Boris Johnson's flagship social care reform, reports the Times. The cap on the sum people pay for care in old age is set to be put back by a year or more, as the chancellor looks to balance the books. The paper says treasury officials suggested scrapping the reform completely, but the chancellor is thought to believe that a one-year delay is politically feasible.Image caption, "Truss hit by minus strike" declares the Metro as it reports the PM's popularity has fallen to a record low of -70%. The paper says a YouGov poll shows that Ms Truss is more unpopular than her predecessor, with more than half of Conservative Party members wanting her to go.Image caption, Train workers have announced their latest strike dates across November, including over Guy Fawkes weekend, says the Sun. The paper reports that Conservative Party chair Jake Berry said on Tuesday night that the RMT was "holding Britain to ransom, stopping hardworking people getting to work".Image caption, A 95-year-old veteran waited 26 hours on a trolley in emergency services before getting a bed, says the Daily Mirror. Stanley Solomons' wait in a corridor in a Nottingham hospital comes as the NHS unveils a winter war room plan, reports the paper.Image caption, "Back to the 70s" declares the Daily Star as it says the boss of National Grid has revealed the lights may go out from 16:00 to 19:00 on cold days.