Newspaper headlines: 'Hunt takes charge' in 'astounding' U-turn on tax

Newspaper headlines: 'Hunt takes charge' in 'astounding' U-turn on taxPublished38 minutes agoBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Most of Tuesday's papers lead with the chancellor's reversal of tax cuts as the prime minister tries to rally support for her own survival. The i says Liz Truss has 48 hours to save her premiership, with the next flashpoint being this week's Prime Minister's Questions. She is defiant in public but has privately acknowledged that she faces a battle to survive this week, the paper says.Image caption, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced an "astounding" U-turn on tax, says the Guardian, as he has ripped up the prime minister's economic plans. His changes include slashing the energy price freeze that Ms Truss had championed repeatedly. Sources told the paper that the PM met with Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, on Monday where they discussed the scale of MPs' anger.Image caption, The Financial Times says the prime minister's future is on a "knife-edge" after Mr Hunt shredded her economic policies. While the new chancellor was rewriting the economic strategy on Monday, Ms Truss was holding crisis talks. Several MPs said Sir Graham Brady had already received a "significant" number of letters of no confidence, the paper reports.Image caption, Ms Truss was warned on Monday night that she was "in office but not in power", says the Daily Mail. The PM acknowledged that she had gone "too far and too fast" with her economic strategy and has been trying to rally support from her MPs, the paper reports.Image caption, "The axeman cometh" declares the Metro, referencing Mr Hunt's shredding of the prime minister's economic strategy. The paper says Liz Truss watched in silence and stared straight ahead as her new chancellor announced the changes on Monday.Image caption, As Mr Hunt reversed the mini-budget, including the scrapping of tax-cuts that Ms Truss promised just 24 days ago, the PM sat "ghostlike", reports the Sun. The paper says the PM has vowed she will not quit but has said sorry for the mess.Image caption, "Humiliated" says the Daily Mirror as it reports the prime minister's own MPs are plotting a coup. One Tory said Ms Truss has "poured petrol over everything", it says. The paper also leads with a picture of Rod Stewart alongside a Ukrainian refugee family he is hosting.Image caption, The PM apologised on Monday night for her previously proposed mini-budget as she battled to save her position, declares the Daily Express. "I do want to accept responsibility" she said and privately apologised to MPs for the pain caused by her tax-cutting economic plans, the paper says.Image caption, Looking ahead to Tuesday, the chancellor will confront the cabinet with a demand to find spending cuts to restore the UK's economic credibility, says the Telegraph. This comes after Mr Hunt warned MPs that "we must take decisions of eye-watering difficulty" and declined to rule out scrapping the pensions triple lock or a windfall tax, declares the paper.Image caption, Families could face up to £5,000 energy bills from April after the PM was forced to rip up her economic plans, says the Times. Mr Hunt announced on Monday that the energy price guarantee will come to an end in April. The paper reports that Ms Truss is fighting for her survival after six U-turns on her plans in one day.Image caption, The Daily Star has used salad references to explain the story leading all of Tuesday's papers. Ms Truss' is on "leaf support" and her tax plans have hit an "Iceberg" says the paper.