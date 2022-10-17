Newspaper headlines: 'Game is up' for Truss and 'Met failings' exposed

Newspaper headlines: 'Game is up' for Truss and 'Met failings' exposedPublished41 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Leading with what’s been the story of the weekend, the Guardian writes that Liz Truss is “fighting for her political survival” after veteran Tory MP Crispin Blunt broke ranks to declare the prime minister's “game is up”. Ministers are “waiting anxiously” for the markets to open this morning, the paper notes, to see whether Ms Truss's decision to sack her former chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, has paid off. Elsewhere, there’s a nod to an independent review of the Met Police - with Louise Casey concluding in her interim report that there's "misogyny and systemic racism” in the force's misconduct procedures.Image caption, The Times has the same top stories, but leads with the police report and Baroness Casey’s finding that “sex offenders, racists and misogynists are working at the Met owing to an ‘anything goes’ attitude towards misconduct”. The review was ordered after the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer. In politics, the paper reports that Ms Truss is due to meet Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, after some of its senior members “held talks late on Friday about Ms Truss’s future”. There’s also an eye-catching image of a King Charles Spaniel, with dog fans reportedly hoping the new King “will boost the breed’s popularity”.Image caption, Beginning a trend on today’s front pages, the i headlines on “challenges” the prime minister faces going into this week. The paper claims “multiple MPs” have told it they think a “formal challenge” against Ms Truss could break out in a matter of days. Others are willing to wait until new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his medium-term fiscal plan on 31 October, it adds.Image caption, The Metro goes a step further than the i, detailing not just general “challenges” but instead what it reports are the three “thickening” plots to oust Ms Truss from 10 Downing Street. Beside images of the Tory MPs widely tipped to replace Ms Truss - including former leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt - sits a close-up of the PM’s face. She looks concerned. As for the plots, the paper claims either: Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt will replace the PM on a “dream ticket”, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will do the same, or Mr Sunak alone will take the “top job”.Image caption, Citing the three Tory MPs who on Sunday called for their boss to stand aside, the Daily Mirror has a clear message for Ms Truss in its main headline: “Quit now.” As well as Mr Blunt, Jamie Wallis and Andrew Bridgen went public with their calls for the PM to resign. In his message to the party's leader, Mr Wallis said the government had “undermined Britain’s economic credibility” with its mini-budget and fractured the Conservative Party “irreparably”, the paper notes. Elsewhere on the front page is TV presenter Davina McCall, who’s promoting her new book about menopause support.Image caption, Describing the backbench MPs turning on Ms Truss as “mutinous”, the Daily Mail reports that rebels are imploring Sir Graham, of the 1922 Committee, to intervene. Resignations and more than 100 letters of no confidence are the alternative, the paper writes, citing unidentified sources. As well as a nod to the Met report, there’s also a picture of actors Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West who play Princess Diana and King Charles III in the upcoming series of Netflix's The Crown. “Fury” has erupted after the streaming service’s refusal to axe scenes depicting the late Diana’s death in 1997, the paper claims.Image caption, The Daily Express, which has been an adamant supporter of Ms Truss, asks whether more U-turns on the mini-budget can “save our economy”. It comes following reports that the chancellor plans to delay Ms Truss’s flagship 1p cut to income tax by a year. She’s facing “D-day”, the paper writes, with another reference to the anxious wait for the financial markets to open for the first time since Mr Kwarteng’s economic policy was torn up.Image caption, “Britain needs stability, not a soap opera,” Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt writes in the Daily Telegraph, signalling she isn’t planning to stage a coup against Ms Truss. Likening the PM’s struggles “to those faced and overcome by Winston Churchill”, Ms Mordaunt warns MPs against rebelling and says the country needs “pragmatism and teamwork”. The paper also has a spot for China’s President Xi Jinping, who yesterday told the country’s ruling Communist Party he had no plans to end his zero-Covid policy, which includes “draconian quarantine and invasive contact tracing”, it writes.Image caption, The Financial Times leads on Mr Xi’s speech, which took place at the opening of the Communist Party’s week-long National Congress in Beijing. He “outlined goals ranging from the unification of China and Taiwan to an ‘all out people’s war’ against Covid-19”, the paper reports. In its bit on Ms Truss, the FT says MPs aren't the only ones losing confidence in the PM - “leading City figures [are] too”. Tory peer Stuart Rose, the former M&S boss and Asda chair, tells the paper Ms Truss is a “busted flush".Image caption, Away from politics, the King is planning to sell 12 of his late mother the Queen’s racehorses, according to the Daily Star. The monarch has put them up for auction at Tattersalls, it adds, as he “prepares to wave goodbye” to some of the Queen's “most prized animals”. As it has done for the last few days, the paper’s front page also features an image of the 60p lettuce it bought from Tesco to see if it can outlast Ms Truss as PM. There’s a livestream where readers can watch the vegetable's progress, too.