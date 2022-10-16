Newspaper headlines: 'Hunt takes control' amid 'secret plot to oust PM'

Image caption,

Also focusing on Mr Hunt's move to delay the PM's income tax cut, the Sunday Telegraph writes that he has the backing of the governor of the Bank of England. Andrew Bailey says there was an "immediate meeting of minds" when he spoke to the new chancellor following Kwasi Kwarteng's ousting on Friday, the paper writes. But good news for the economy may mean bad news for Ms Truss, with the paper quoting an unnamed senior Conservative as saying: "She's in office, he's [Hunt's] in power. That's why she's got to go." Further down sits Matt Pritchett's latest cartoon, where it's asked if 'doom loop' refers to the bonds market - or the PM's government.