Newspaper headlines: 'Hunt takes control' amid 'secret plot to oust PM'Published28 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Below a collage of animated Jeremy Hunt pictures sits the Sunday Times's lead story, which says the new chancellor has taken "full control" by delaying Liz Truss's flagship 1p cut to income tax by a year. The 19% rate will now take effect in April 2024 when Rishi Sunak previously said it should, the paper reports. Mr Hunt's self-proclaimed "clean slate" on the mini-budget will add to the sense among some Tories that the PM is "increasingly powerless", it adds. As for Mr Sunak, the PM's former leadership rival, allies tell the ST he's ready to replace Ms Truss if asked.Image caption, Also focusing on Mr Hunt's move to delay the PM's income tax cut, the Sunday Telegraph writes that he has the backing of the governor of the Bank of England. Andrew Bailey says there was an "immediate meeting of minds" when he spoke to the new chancellor following Kwasi Kwarteng's ousting on Friday, the paper writes. But good news for the economy may mean bad news for Ms Truss, with the paper quoting an unnamed senior Conservative as saying: "She's in office, he's [Hunt's] in power. That's why she's got to go." Further down sits Matt Pritchett's latest cartoon, where it's asked if 'doom loop' refers to the bonds market - or the PM's government.Image caption, "What next for Britain?" the Daily Mirror asks, before answering it's own question with the revelation that "rattled" Conservatives want Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to replace Ms Truss as PM. Some of the MPs turning on Ms Truss want Mr Wallace to "step in", the paper claims, with Mr Sunak back in the role of chancellor. The paper's other main story features a plea from the pregnant girlfriend of Strictly star Helen Skelton’s ex-husband, who asks people to "stop judging her".Image caption, The Sunday Express reports a "secret plot to oust" Ms Truss, claiming it's been told that around 100 MPs are backing a plan to bring the PM's "'catastrophic' stint in No 10 to an end and appoint her successor without a contest". The paper's front page also has a story about Netflix's The Crown, with royal experts said to be concerned that the beginning of King Charles III's reign may be tarred by the release of the programme's fifth series next month. It's set to focus heavily on the end of the King and his ex-wife Princess Diana's relationship.Image caption, In the Sunday People there's a warning that one million workers may stage a walkout in a bid to get better pay. It follows months of strikes by rail workers and, more recently, barristers over the issue. Below an image of Unite's general secretary Sharon Graham raising her fist sits another of a confused-looking Ms Truss, who the paper describes as the "worker we all want out" - but is "still somehow in No 10".Image caption, Diverging from politics, the Daily Star's main story is about the Pogues singer Shane MacGowan and his "greatest fear" - fairies. The musician tells the paper about an area he calls the "Fairy Fort" near his old family home in Ireland, which he claims people have entered in the past and "never been the same" since. There's also a front page spot for the 60p lettuce that the paper bought from Tesco, which bookmaker Ladbrokes has just slashed odds on of it outlasting Ms Truss's time in office.