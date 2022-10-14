Newspaper headlines: 'Time up' as 'Truss clings on by sacking Kwarteng'Published39 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A forlorn Liz Truss tops the Financial Times, snapped on Friday at a press conference after the PM was forced to sack her then chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. "She'll be gone within two weeks," one unnamed senior Tory, who backed Ms Truss over the summer, tells the paper. Another says "she's got a lot of disgruntled MPs to manage".Image caption, Carrying on the theme of capturing Ms Truss looking down at her press conference, the Daily Mail asks how much more the PM - and the country - can take. The first sentence of its lead story packs a punch too, calling the PM's "first 38 days in office... some of the most shambolic in British political history".Image caption, Focusing on what it calls a sign of Ms Truss's "political weakness", the Times questions the decision to replace Mr Kwarteng with new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. He backed Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest for starters, the paper notes. As well as a similar photo of Ms Truss looking down, there's word from a source who says Mr Kwarteng believes the PM's decision to sack him "only buys her a few more weeks".Image caption, "Chaos" is how the Guardian describes Friday, after the PM sacked and replaced her chancellor and performed another U-turn on plans to scrap an £18bn rise in corporation tax. Senior Tory MPs are now planning to remove Ms Truss from office, the paper writes, with one former minister saying "it's 50-50 whether she will make it till Christmas".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph's lead story gives a sense of the turmoil at Downing Street. The paper lists some of the events of the last 24 hours, calling Friday an "extraordinary day of reversals", before noting that some Tory MPs have submitted letters to the 1922 Committee. Below that, cartoonist Matt Pritchett's illustration of a news bulletin reads: "Warning: viewers in other countries may find the next item hilarious." The next item? UK politics.Image caption, Breaking away from some of the other papers, the i uses an image of Ms Truss not looking down at Friday's press conference - instead she looks concerned. Its lead story is based on a senior minister telling the paper they "imagine" Ms Truss's time in office is "over" after the events of this week. One backbencher describes the PM's performance at the presser as "hopeless", the paper adds.Image caption, The Daily Express, which has supported Ms Truss since she launched her leadership bid, describes Conservatives turning on the PM as "vultures". The paper also gives a front page spot to Strictly Come Dancing contestant Fleur East, who has spoken out after viewers began trolling judge Shirley Ballas online.Image caption, Similar to its front page on Friday, the Daily Star is sticking with its bet to see whether a 60p iceberg lettuce it bought from Tesco will outlast Ms Truss as PM. Calling her a "wet lettuce", the paper says Ms Truss "won't admit she's past her sell-by date".Image caption, Another bold headline, this one with the simple prediction that Ms Truss's time is up. The Daily Mirror includes Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's feeling that the UK needs a "change in government". The paper also has a spot for the actor Robbie Coltrane who died on Friday.Image caption, There's a nod to Ms Truss on the Sun's front page, or "lame duck Liz" as the paper calls her, but the focus is well and truly on "national treasure" Coltrane who died aged 72 yesterday. The father-of-two, best known for portraying the giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died in hospital in his native Scotland.