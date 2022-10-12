Newspaper headlines: 'Tories in open revolt' and 'row looms over crown'Published7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Liz Truss is facing mounting pressure from Tory MPs to rewrite last month's mini-budget of £43bn in tax cuts. Reporting on her Tuesday meeting with the backbench 1922 committee, the paper quotes one MP describing the mood as "horrendous" and they were "shocked at how brutal it was". At the meeting, the prime minister admitted the mini-budget has been rushed and the "ground could have been prepared better".Image caption, The i newspaper described the meeting as "angry" and an "open revolt" against the prime minister. Senior Tories have accused her of "trashing" the last 10 years of the Conservative government's record and are questioning how she can balance the books. One Conservative MP tells the i: "That was a worse 1922 meeting than any under Theresa May."Image caption, The Guardian features a picture of Ms Truss at the dispatch box in the Commons during Prime Minister's Questions. The paper says MPs have renewed serious conversations about the prospect of replacing her as "Tories go on the attack" over the economy.Image caption, "U-turn or you go" headlines the Mirror as it reports on pressure to reverse her "disastrous tax cuts". One Conservative MP tells the paper: "Liz either needs to get rid of her tax cuts or it will be her who is gone."Image caption, "Rip up your tax plans" is the message from the prime minister's top officials, writes the Times. The paper says her most senior advisors have told her she needs to scrap the mini-budget and raise corporation tax as the price of restoring market confidence in the government. Officials say big tax cuts would risk a financial crisis that would further increase the cost of government borrowing and mortgages.Image source, AFPImage caption, "Blue wall falls" headlines the Metro as it reports a new poll predicting traditionally safe Conservative seats could be lost at the next election following Ms Truss's "mini-budget debacle". The paper warns the collapse of the Blue Wall "would dwarf its own success in demolishing" Labour's red wall in the 2019 general election. A Redfield and Wilton poll suggests Labour has a 13 point lead in 42 of the Tories' heartland constituencies in southern England.Image caption, Furious Tories have turned on the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey over "stupid" comments that caused markets to be "thrown into turmoil", the Daily Express writes. It comes after he announced the Bank would end its bond-buying plan to stabilise pensions on Friday. But banks officials privately signalled the bond-buying programme would continue. Tory Sir Iain Duncan Smith speaking of the governor told the paper: "What a stupid move that was."Image caption, The Daily Telegraph warns a "row looms" over plans for the Camilla, Queen Consort, to be crowned using the Koh-i-Noor diamond. Buckingham Palace is considering if she should wear the jewel traditionally worn by consorts, it reports. India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said Camilla wearing the jewel would "transport" some "back to the days of the British Empire". The diamond was acquired by Queen Victoria after the British annexation of the Punjab in 1849.Image caption, Using the diamond in the coronation "could risk inflaming" UK-India tensions and even scupper lucrative trade deals, the Daily Mail writes. The paper notes the diamond is not only claimed by India but several other countries in the region.Image caption, The Sun reports on the "new heartache" of Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton following her ex-husband, who she split from earlier this year, expecting a baby with his new girlfriend.Image caption, It seems the cost of living crisis has also spawned the "cost of loathing crisis". The Daily Star says exes are having to continue living together because they can not afford places of their own, with some even sharing the same bed. "Awkward", the Daily Star aptly proclaims.WHO WAS MICHAEL X?: Hear the story of Britain’s preeminent Black Power leader1,000-YEAR-OLD RIDDLES: See how many of these tricky conundrums you can solve