Newspaper headlines: 'Cap on energy profits' and 'move bank holiday'

A picture of the King and the Queen Consort in tartan feature on the front of the Daily Express as it reports how the King wants a "slimmed-down" coronation to reflect the cost-of-living crisis. The ceremony will take place on 6 May for the monarch and the Queen Consort, and is likely to take one hour rather than over three hours for his mother's, the paper writes. It quotes an aide saying "everyone is very aware" of the financial pressures facing the country.