Newspaper headlines: 'Truss turns on the charm' and 'wrath of Putin'

Image caption, "A crucial week of crunch showdowns" is on the way for Prime Minister Liz Truss, according to the i. After calls by her cabinet ministers to show unity, Ms Truss will reportedly "delay reforms to persuade plotting backbenchers" to unite behind her as leader.Image caption, The Daily Express also reports on the recent infighting in the Conservative Party, saying that "rebel plotters" have been told to show loyalty "for the good of the country". Liz Truss is expected to go against her own policy to rein in public spending by assuaging "discontented MPs" by raising welfare benefits in line with inflation, the paper adds.Image caption, The Times carries the headline "Truss turns on the charm". The paper also focuses on the prime minister's plan to abandon cuts to real-term benefits saying Liz Truss will begin an "unprecedented" charm offensive to win over Tory MPs this week. Ahead of the return of Parliament on Tuesday, Ms Truss is said to be preparing to "take a more emollient approach" after "unease" in cabinet about personal briefings against some MPs.Image caption, While The Guardian's front page image reflects the damage of a missile strike on an apartment block in Ukraine, the paper's main story focuses on the pressure facing Liz Truss by Tory "rebels". The prime minister was said to be "teetering close to another major U-turn" over her plans to cut benefits, it notes. The dispute over welfare threatened to overshadow the PM's attempt to reassert her authority when the Commons returns, the story adds.Image caption, "Wrath of Putin" is the Metro's headline, which is accompanied by an image showing a destroyed residential building in Ukraine. It leads with the death of "at least 15 civilians" following a Russian missile strike on an apartment block in the city of Zaporizhzhia, which comes just one day after an explosion of a bridge linking Crimea with Russia.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also leads with the attacks in Ukraine over the weekend, focusing on the blast at the Kerch bridge in Crimea. It reports comments from Vladimir Putin, who described the explosion as a "terrorist act" carried out by the Ukrainian secret services. Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the attack, which the paper says "paved the way for an escalation in the Kremlin's response".Image caption, The energy crisis makes the front page of the Daily Star, where the paper has paraphrased the famous saying "let them eat cake" for its story on bakeries. It reports that the rising cost of living means some Britons are heading to bakeries to keep warm as they don't have enough money to heat their homes.Image caption, Monday's Financial Times leads with a story from Washington, where US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has deemed a move by Opec+ to cut oil production as "unhelpful and unwise". Ms Yellen tells the paper that last week's decision by the oil cartel is particularly concerning for poor nations which are already struggling with high energy prices. The story notes that the Biden administration has been "loudly critical" of the move, which has been backed by Saudi Arabia and Russia.Image caption, An investigation by the Daily Mail into course materials at universities is the paper's front page exclusive. Universities are "decolonising" some of their courses to "mollify woke activists", the paper says, a move which is said to be "one of a number of ways in which academics are imposing left-wing ideology on the curriculum".Image caption, The Daily Mirror also leads with its own exclusive on the man responsible for the acid attack on model Katie Piper in 2008. According to the paper, he is "on the run from police after being recalled to jail for breaching his licence conditions". The Probation Service is quoted as saying they are "urgently" working with police to bring him to prison.Image caption, And a story on the Netflix drama the Crown makes the front page of Monday's Sun newspaper. It exclusively reports that the upcoming series of the semi-fictional show about the Royal Family will show Prince Philip pursuing an affair. The Queen's former press secretary describes the move as "very distasteful" and "cruel rubbish".