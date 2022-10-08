Newspaper headlines: Truss call for unity and 'bitter blow' for Putin

Newspaper headlines: Truss call for unity and 'bitter blow' for PutinPublished50 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Prime Minister Liz Truss will issue a "stark warning" to Tory MPs to unite under her leadership when Parliament returns this week, the Sunday Telegraph reports. A Downing Street source warns in the paper's lead story that Ms Truss needs the full backing of the party and time to implement her plans as PM, otherwise a Labour and Scottish National Party coalition will succeed her in government.Image caption, The Mail on Sunday also focuses on Conservative Party infighting for its front page story. The paper quotes an unnamed No 10 aide who labels former cabinet minister Michael Gove a "sadist" who risks ushering in a Labour government. Mr Gove is reported to have met Liz Truss before last week's party conference where he later "led a revolt" against the PM's plan to cut the 45p top tax rate, says the Mail.Image caption, Both the prime minister's call for unity to MPs and claims that Michael Gove risked helping put Labour in power make the story leading the Sunday Express. The paper also references Liz Truss's "battle cry" to Conservative MPs that she will lead them with a "heads down and charge" strategy.Image caption, While more problems for the PM are reported on the front page of The Observer, the paper leads with the explosion on a bridge connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland. Vladimir Putin has been "dealt a bitter blow" after the Kerch bridge was "crippled" in the blast, the paper says, stating that the link was a "personal prestige project" for the Russian president.Image caption, The Sunday Times features the same picture as the Observer of a freight train ablaze on the Kerch bridge after Saturday's explosion. The paper says the blast will have dealt "a powerful symbolic and strategic blow" to Vladimir Putin's war effort against Ukraine. While Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for the attack, it reportedly "sparked jubilation" in Kyiv.Image caption, An exclusive interview with the ex-wife of serial killer Peter Tobin, who died on Saturday, is the main story for the Sunday Mirror. Tobin, convicted of murdering three women, is described as a "monster" by his former partner Cathy Wilson. "There is a feeling of relief that he is now dead," she tells the paper.Image caption, The Sunday People also leads with the death of Peter Tobin, who passed away in prison at the age of 76. Its front page story is an exclusive interview with the parents of one of Tobin’s suspected victims, who share their "agony" of "never knowing if he killed our daughter".Image caption, "Clean me up Scotty" is the headline on the Daily Star Sunday's front page which features a story on Star Trek actor William Shatner. According to the paper, the actor had to step off stage during a comedy gig recently after experiencing some "tummy trouble".Image caption, And the Sun on Sunday leads with the breakup of former Strictly Come Dancing Star AJ Pritchard and dancer Abbie Quinnen. Quinnen tells the paper she is "heartbroken" and "completely devastated".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.SNOWFLAKE: Stewart Lee takes on cancel cultureCUNK ON EARTH: Philomena Cunk ponders mankind's first moments