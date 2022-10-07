Newspaper headlines: Minister sacked in 'sleaze row’ and ‘jab crisis’Published20 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Guardian leads with the sacking of senior Conservative minister Conor Burns following an allegation of “serious misconduct” at this week's party conference. The trade minister is the sixth Tory MP to have the whip withdrawn or to have stepped down in the last 18 months, the paper outlines.Image caption, Conor Burns's sacking by Liz Truss also leads The Daily Telegraph. In what the paper calls a "new Tory sleaze row", the story features promises by the MP to clear his name and his criticism of the "rush to judgment" after the claim emerged.Image caption, The energy crisis and concerns over potential three-hour blackouts this winter makes the front page of the Daily Star. Following this worst-case scenario warning from the National Grid, the paper reports that candle sales in the past week have soared as people prepare for the potential blackouts.Image caption, Meanwhile, the i reports claims Liz Truss and Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg are in a "deepening row" and have "fraught disagreements" over how to prevent energy blackouts. Mr Rees-Mogg is said to be unhappy over the prime minister's refusals to launch a government advice campaign on how people can save energy.Image caption, The Financial Times also focuses its main story on energy. It reports that the UK government is moving forward with plans to cap revenues that renewable electricity generators are making from wholesale power prices, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The paper also promotes an interview with Elon Musk on its front page amid his ongoing attempt to buy Twitter.Image caption, Covid-19 is the subject of the leading story in the Daily Mirror. The paper says millions of older people have still not received their booster vaccines as fears mount of a "deadly autumn wave".Image caption, The Daily Mail says a new "soups and shakes diet" that could potentially reverse type 2 diabetes is set to be offered by the NHS in England. It reports that the national roll-out of the plan, which could begin as early as next year, could see 500 patients reverse their condition every week.Image caption, Another row has reportedly broken out in Downing Street over comments from the home secretary on delivering Brexit pledges by reducing immigration, according to the Daily Express. The paper details how Suella Braverman wants to use powers gained from leaving the EU to reduce net migration, which is at odds with plans by the prime minister to boost the economy by making it easier for foreign workers to move to the UK.Image caption, The Times also leads with a story on Prime Minister Liz Truss, who the paper says is drawing up plans to overhaul the subsidised childcare system. Currently, grants that allow parents of three and four-year olds in England to claim 15 hours a week of free care are paid directly to nurseries. But under the proposals, which are said to be at an early stage, parents would be given the money directly to spend on childcare as they see fit.Image caption, The Sun reports an investigation by the General Medical Council over alleged sexual misconduct by a cosmetic doctor who appears on ITV's This Morning programme. The medic, has been approached for comment by the paper. He has restrictions on his practice while the probe is under way, a GMC spokesman told the Sun.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.SIX DEGREES: Jamie and Spencer call Idris Elba!SIZZLING SUCCESS OR FIZZLING OUT?: Will using an air fryer save you money?