Newspaper headlines: PM 'takes fight to critics' amid election warning

Also leading with the events of the final day of the party conference in Birmingham is The Metro. It reports that the PM said there was "no alternative" to her plan to combat the global economic "tempest" caused by Covid and the war in Ukraine. The paper described her speech as "bullish" but noted that recent polls show she is less popular than ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. The headline reads "Movin' on up... or is Liz movin' on out?" in reference to the M People's 1993 hit the PM walked on stage to.