Newspaper headlines: PM 'takes fight to critics' amid election warning

Newspaper headlines: PM 'takes fight to critics' amid election warningPublished1 hour agoImage caption, Many of Thursday's papers lead with continued suggestions of infighting within the Tory party and reaction to Liz Truss's speech at the final day of the party conference. The Times reports that a former cabinet minister and close ally of Boris Johnson is warning the Conservative Party faces a landslide defeat at the next election unless Ms Truss changes course. Nadine Dorries, a supporter of Ms Truss during the Tory leadership contest, said the PM had made some "big mistakes" in her first weeks in office and did not have a mandate for her radical agenda, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Mail says a "defiant" Liz Truss is "taking the fight" to her critics and promising to defeat those she called the "enemies of enterprise" holding Britain back. The paper reports that the PM spelt out an upbeat vision of a "new Britain" in a "combative" speech to the Tory conference.Image caption, Ms Truss came out fighting, is the view of the Daily Express. The PM swept aside turmoil in her party in a rallying speech, the paper says.Image caption, Also leading with the events of the final day of the party conference in Birmingham is The Metro. It reports that the PM said there was "no alternative" to her plan to combat the global economic "tempest" caused by Covid and the war in Ukraine. The paper described her speech as "bullish" but noted that recent polls show she is less popular than ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. The headline reads "Movin' on up... or is Liz movin' on out?" in reference to the M People's 1993 hit the PM walked on stage to.Image caption, The prime minister attempted to unite her party around a common enemy of the "anti-growth coalition" of trade unions, remainers and green campaigners in her speech to Tory MPs, the Guardian reports. The paper describes the four-day event in Birmingham as "fractious", ending with an "embattled" PM warning of "stormy days" ahead.Image caption, The i reports on suggestions there is a growing rebellion within Liz Truss's cabinet, with ministers pressuring the prime minister to reverse plans for a real-terms squeeze on Universal Credit and other benefits. The paper says the PM attempted to regain control of the Tory party conference in her speech.Image caption, Away from the Tory Party conference, the Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Treasury will impose an additional £21bn of income taxes despite Liz Truss's "tax-cutting" mini-budget. Analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies has found the average household will be £1,450 a year worse off as a result of what the Telegraph calls a stealth raid.Image caption, The Financial Times also carries a story on the prime minister's "rallying cry" at the conference, but its main front-page piece looks at the ongoing global energy crisis. The paper reports that the US has accused Opec+ of aligning with Russia after Saudi Arabia led the group in agreeing deep oil output cuts, prompting a backlash from countries battling surging energy inflation triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Image caption, The Daily Star reports on the chess player who has become embroiled in controversy after being accused of cheating in more than 100 online games.Image caption, The Daily Mirror leads with its campaign demanding new laws to deal with dangerous dogs. An investigation led by the paper showed a 26% rise in attacks since the pandemic began. The death of Ann Dunn this week was the ninth in 2022, making it the deadliest year on record, the paper says.Image caption, And the Sun is reporting that Manchester City player Ilkay Gundogan's wife has claimed there are no good places to eat out in the city.