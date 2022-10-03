Newspaper headlines: Liz Truss 'faces new Tory rebellion' after tax cut U-turn

Newspaper headlines: Liz Truss 'faces new Tory rebellion' after tax cut U-turnPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Many of Tuesday's papers lead with reaction to the government scrapping plans to abolish the top rate of tax for high earners. The i reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing a new rebellion on plans to cut public spending to help cover the cost of £43bn of the remaining tax cuts announced in the mini-budget. Reflecting wider anger in some ranks of the Conservative Party, the paper reports that a former minister is warning that a combination of cuts and a bad Office for Budget Responsibility economic outlook could end her premiership.Image caption, Conservative MPs are now plotting to avert a squeeze on benefits payments, the Guardian reports. The paper also reports that the chancellor is now planning to bring forward plans for a new fiscal statement, which is expected to focus on spending and deregulation.Image caption, The Financial Times reports that the government abolished plans to scrap the top rate of tax after it was clear it stood no chance of being voted through Parliament. The PM had insisted on Sunday that the controversial plan to abolish the 45p rate would go ahead, despite a number of MPs in her party opposing the move. But following talks with her senior team, she concluded it stood no chance of being voted through the House of Commons, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also carries reports of a new battle Ms Truss faces with Tory MPs over reducing benefits. Downing Street is considering not increasing universal credit payments in line with inflation and instead raising it by a lower figure, such as the increase in average earnings, to encourage those on benefits into work, the papers reports.Image caption, The Daily Mail urges the PM to "get a grip", saying her U-turn on the 45p tax rate has left supporters worried about her determination to pursue the rest of her radical programme. The PM is refusing to rule out more U-turns, the paper says.Image caption, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng admitted to having a "tough day" after the tax cut -U-turn, but insisted he can now get on with the job of turning round the economy, reports the Metro. It comes as new polls show Labour surging ahead of the Tories, with leads of 25 and 28 points respectively.Image caption, But Ms Truss has urged readers of the Daily Express to stick with her government, saying she will "reward their trust". The PM admitted it had not been an "easy week" but added that the tax cut U-turn had come after "listening to people's concerns", the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Star says the PM was "humiliated" after scrapping plans to axe the top rate of income tax.Image caption, The Daily Mirror accuses the chancellor of "laughing off" the government's tax cut U-turn at the Conservative Party Conference on Monday. The "damage is done", according to the paper.Image caption, The Times reports that Priti Patel, who served as home secretary in Boris Johnson's cabinet, will fire a warning shot over Ms Truss's "unfunded tax cuts". In her first significant intervention since returning to the back benches, Ms Patel will accuse the prime minister and chancellor of "spending today with no thought of tomorrow", adding that the Conservative Party will "live or die" by its economic credibility, the paper says.Image caption, And The Sun carries a photo of the alleged killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel on its front page. Thomas Cashman appeared in court yesterday charged with fatally shooting Olivia at her home in Liverpool in August, the paper reports.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.UNDER THE SKIN: Where is the most painful place to get a tattoo?TEMPTING TEASERS: Step into the meticulously managed marketing zone of supermarkets...