Image caption,

"Voters abandon Tories as faith in economic competence dives" is the headline leading the Observer. According to a poll for the paper, three-quarters of UK voters, including 71% of those who supported the Conservatives in the 2019 general election, believe the prime minister and chancellor have lost control of the economy. Labour has also extended its lead by 14 percentage points in the past week, according to the survey by Opinium. In further grim news for the government, Liz Truss's ratings are lower than Boris Johnson's were at the height of the Partygate scandal, the paper adds.