Newspaper headlines: 'PM holds crunch talks' and 'set to curb benefits'

Image caption, The fallout from last week's mini-budget and the turmoil it sparked in the financial markets continue to lead the papers. The Guardian reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss is to hold "emergency talks" with the head of the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK's fiscal watchdog, after failing to reassure the markets about her economic plans. The paper quotes a government source saying the meeting is "like trying to read the manual after you've broken the thing".Image caption, The Metro leads with a YouGov poll, conducted for the Times, which gives Labour a 33-point lead over the Conservatives, the party's biggest lead in almost three decades. The paper says that, at a general election, it would give Labour 498 seats and the Tories just 53.Image caption, "Tories fear wipeout", reads the headline in the i. The paper says Ms Truss's back benchers have reacted with "shock and fury" to the tumult of recent days, with one telling the paper: "She has to go. Bring back Boris".Image caption, The Mail says Ms Truss has "vowed to press ahead" with her plans despite the possible electoral consequences. It describes the round of interviews conducted with the prime minister by a number of local BBC radio stations on Thursday as "bruising", but quotes her saying: "We had to take urgent action to get our economy growing".Image caption, Ministers are drawing up plans for real-terms benefits cuts to help fund the spending laid out in the mini-budget, the Times reports. The paper says that, under the plans, benefit payments would increase in line with earnings instead of inflation, a change that would bring £5bn in savings. It also reports that the results of its YouGov poll have left some Tory MPs "openly speculating that Truss will not be in Downing Street at the end of the year".Image caption, The Telegraph reports on estimates by the Resolution Foundation suggesting that some families could be £1,000 a year worse off if benefits do not rise in line with inflation. It adds that ministers have been warned spending cuts "not seen since George Osborne's austerity drive in the wake of the 2008-9 financial crisis" could be needed to balance the books.Image caption, A new £5 coin to mark the ascension of King Charles to the throne features on the front of the Mirror. The paper says the coin is "soon to be worth about 50p. Thanks, PM".Image caption, The Express leads with the publication on Thursday of the Queen's death certificate, which confirmed she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle at 3.10pm on 8 September. The cause of death was given as "old age".Image caption, A photo purportedly showing the ex-husband of Fern Britton, a former presenter on ITV's This Morning, kissing her best friend features on the front page of the Sun. The paper says Phil Vickery, a longstanding chef on the show, kissed Lorraine Stanton after emerging from his home in London.Image caption, And the Star reports that "top boffins" have warned that "psycho cyborgs could destroy the world" in a "robot Armageddon". It says the news comes "just when you thought 2022 couldn't get any worse".