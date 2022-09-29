Newspaper headlines: 'PM holds crunch talks' and 'set to curb benefits'

Image caption,

Ministers are drawing up plans for real-terms benefits cuts to help fund the spending laid out in the mini-budget, the Times reports. The paper says that, under the plans, benefit payments would increase in line with earnings instead of inflation, a change that would bring £5bn in savings. It also reports that the results of its YouGov poll have left some Tory MPs "openly speculating that Truss will not be in Downing Street at the end of the year".