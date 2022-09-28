Newspaper headlines: 'Crisis forces Bank bailout' and 'cuts to follow'By BBC NewsStaffPublished47 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The economic turmoil following the government's mini-budget continues to dominate the papers. The Mirror leads with the £65bn programme of bond-buying launched by the Bank of England on Wednesday, saying the intervention stopped the country's pension funds "going bust" and that the whole episode has left Britain "on the brink".Image caption, The Financial Times says the programme - which involves the injection of billions of pounds of newly-minted money into the economy - was intended to prevent a vicious cycle in which pensions funds have to sell bonds held as assets to pay their creditors, pushing the price further down and triggering more sell-offs. It quotes one senior banker saying: "I was worried [Wednesday] was the beginning of the end. It was not quite a Lehman moment. But it got close."Image caption, "Squeaky fund time", reads the headline in The Sun. The paper describes Wednesday as "the day £1,000,000,000,000 was nearly wiped off our pensions".Image caption, The Telegraph says the crisis has sparked public and private alarm among Tory back benchers, but that Downing Street has dismissed any suggestion the chancellor will have to resign. It also quotes Gerard Lyons, an economist and informal advisor to the prime minister, saying he warned both her and the chancellor about the need to "make sure the markets fully understood what they were doing and that they mustn't spook the markets".Image caption, The prime minister is facing pressure from her MPs to sack the chancellor and reverse the abolition of the 45p tax rate because it has gone down badly with voters, the Guardian reports. The paper also quotes Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accusing the government of "losing control of the economy" and calling for Parliament to be recalled ahead of the Conservative Party conference this weekend.Image caption, The Express says ministers have insisted the tax cuts laid out in the mini-budget are the "right plan for economic growth" and that there will be "no U-turn".Image caption, Government departments have been ordered to draw up "efficiency plans" to help reduce the deficit, the i reports, adding that public sector cuts are now "on the way".Image caption, The Star carries a picture of Mr Kwarteng at a meeting with senior bankers, but with an added red nose. A speech bubble reads: "So, does ANYONE have a clue what I'm doing?"Image caption, Former chancellor and runner-up for the Tory leadership Rishi Sunak will not attend the Conservative Party conference, the Metro reports. Mr Sunak said repeatedly during televised debates with Ms Truss that her economic plans were "irresponsible" and risked defeat at the next election. The paper quotes a source saying Mr Sunak wants to "give Truss all the space she needs to own the moment". It is, the paper says, "a Rish best served cold".Image caption, And the Mail reports that a smartphone allegedly used by David Norris, one of the killers of Stephen Lawrence, to send texts and selfies from his prison cell was found inside his body after an X-ray. The paper says specialist equipment was used to scan Mr Norris after it tipped off the Ministry of Justice and that a "large rectangle object" was located in an "intimate place".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.