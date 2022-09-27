Newspaper headlines: 'A Labour moment' and 'misery for homeowners'By BBC NewsStaffPublished29 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of the papers lead with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's keynote speech to his party's conference on Tuesday. The Guardian quotes Sir Keir saying that, "as in 1945, 1964, 1997, this is a Labour moment" and accusing the Conservatives of having "lost control of the British economy".Image caption, The Mirror describes the speech as "rousing" and a "message of hope". The paper also notes Starmer's pledge that a Labour government would create a state-owned energy company, GB Energy, and says the policy could "slash bills and create wealth for all to share".Image caption, Sir Keir urged voters not to "forget or forgive the government's mishandling of the economy" at the next general election and claimed Labour can win a landslide, according to the Metro.Image caption, The Financial Times quotes Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank of England, warning that the debt-funded tax cuts announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as part of Friday's mini-budget will require a "significant monetary response". The paper says forecasters now expect borrowing costs to reach 6.25%, almost triple the current rate of 2.25%, by May next year.Image caption, "Bricking it", reads the headline in the Sun. The paper says the expected rate rise will create a "mortgage time bomb" for homeowners and reports that lenders have now pulled a total of 365 mortgage deals from the market.Image caption, The Times reports that providers have begun raising mortgage rates to levels "not seen since the financial crisis" and that a combination of increased rates, inflation, and the risk of a recession could cause house prices to fall by between 10% and 15%.Image caption, A statement from the International Monetary Fund calling on the UK government to "re-evaluate" its tax measures and consider "more targeted" support leads the Telegraph. The paper calls it a "highly unusual attack on the economic policy of a G7 country" and says it has drawn an "angry reaction from senior Tories".Image caption, The i has an exclusive report which says senior government officials warned Prime Minister Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng about the economic risks and possible shock to the markets of the mini-budget. A No 10 source has also denied to the paper that the pair had a "shouting match" over Ms Truss's reluctance to issue a Treasury statement to reassure investors as the pound sank on Monday.Image caption, David Norris, one of the killers of Stephen Lawrence, faces a "criminal probe" after breaching prison rules and security by acquiring a smartphone and using it to make calls and send selfies from his cell, according to the Mail. The paper says cell searches were under way and that Mr Norris could have his jail sentence extended.Image caption, The Express says that a "twindemic" of Covid and flu viruses could "wreak havoc on the health service this winter". It adds there are fears that immunity to the flu fell significantly during the pandemic and that anyone eligible for a jab is being urged to get one as soon as possible.Image caption, And the Star leads with Nasa's successful mission to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid to test whether it could divert any future object on a collision course with Earth. The paper describes the mission as "one giant bullseye for mankind".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.