Newspaper headlines: 'Tax wars' over mini-budget, and 'Tory jitters'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Reactions from last week's mini-budget continue to dominate the papers. Metro opts for the headline "Tax wars", accompanied by a photo depicting a face-off between Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sir Keir has vowed to reverse No 10's tax reductions for the highest earners, but has welcomed the decision to cut the basic rate of tax from 20% to 19%. The paper reports that, following Friday's mini-budget, those on £1m will save £55,000 a year as the Conservatives try to increase spending and boost the economy.Image caption, Also striking a combative tone, the Guardian says Labour is "seeking to draw new battle lines" with the PM by vowing to reinstate the top rate of income tax. According to the report, the reversal could raise at least £2bn for public spending, which could be invested into areas such as the NHS. Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves tells the Guardian: "You can't build a strong economy without strong public services."Image caption, "Tory jitters as Kwarteng pledges extra new tax cuts" is the i's front page headline. The paper says it has spoken to backbench Conservative MPs who have relayed concerns from colleagues following the negative reaction from financial markets in the wake of last week's tax cuts for higher earners. The paper reports that MPs are giving the prime minister six months to make her policy work.Image caption, It's not just politicians who are angry at tax cuts for the wealthy, according to the front pages. The Daily Mirror carries an interview with former Manchester United footballer (and Labour party member) Gary Neville who has told the paper that giving high earners cash they do not need is "immoral". Neville, who played alongside some of the biggest earners in the sport, tells the paper: "I don't know anyone on more than £150,000 who will think it's the right thing to do. The former England defender is backing Sir Keir for PM and will appear at the party's conference in Liverpool later today, the paper adds.Image caption, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is drawing up measures to cut taxes to help families struggling with the cost of living crisis, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says Mr Kwarteng has launched a review of all tax rates ahead of a formal Budget, expected next year. The Mail quotes a Treasury source as saying the chancellor wants to "make the tax system simpler, better for families and more pro-growth".Image caption, But the Times describes the "pay pain" facing millions of public sector workers after the government abandoned plans for a new spending review. This means public sector workers will have real-term pay cuts before 2024, according to the paper, adding that schools and hospitals will be forced to make difficult decisions about budgets. Separately, an image of Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni dominates the picture slot as she looks poised to become the country's most right-wing prime minister since the war.Image caption, Liz Truss, meanwhile, tells the Daily Express that she plans to build the most successful economy in the world. According to the paper, the prime minister wants to overhaul the tax system, cut red tape for small businesses and reform planning laws.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Financial Times's lead story centres on Russia's war on Ukraine and nuclear threats made by Vladimir Putin. Capitals in the West are making contingency plans in case the Russian president moves to use nuclear weapons against Kyiv, the paper reports. According to Western officials cited by the FT, private warnings have been sent to the Kremlin of possible consequences of any such action.Image caption, The White House has told Moscow that the West's reaction would be "catastrophic", the Daily Telegraph reports. "If Russia crosses this line, there will be catastrophic consequences. The United States will respond decisively," US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC's Meet the Press. It comes after the Russian foreign minister said annexed areas of Ukraine would be protected in the same way as Russian territory, the paper adds.Image caption, And the Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield queue saga is still rumbling on, with the Daily Star reporting that the presenters' names were not on the media accreditation list to report on the Queen's lying-in-state, but they were allowed into Westminster Hall anyway.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.