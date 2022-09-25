Newspaper headlines: 'Tax wars' over mini-budget, and 'Tory jitters'

Image caption,

It's not just politicians who are angry at tax cuts for the wealthy, according to the front pages. The Daily Mirror carries an interview with former Manchester United footballer (and Labour party member) Gary Neville who has told the paper that giving high earners cash they do not need is "immoral". Neville, who played alongside some of the biggest earners in the sport, tells the paper: "I don't know anyone on more than £150,000 who will think it's the right thing to do. The former England defender is backing Sir Keir for PM and will appear at the party's conference in Liverpool later today, the paper adds.