Newspaper headlines: New Year tax cuts and Labour's 'green growth' plan

Newspaper headlines: New Year tax cuts and Labour's 'green growth' planBy BBC NewsStaffPublished42 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, "Truss plans to cut taxes again in New Year" is the headline leading the front of the Sunday Telegraph. It comes after Friday's mini-budget drew widespread criticism and saw the pound fall to a 37-year low against the dollar as financial markets reacted. According to the paper, the prime minister is planning further reductions in income tax and discounts for savers and child benefit claimants. The paper reports that, despite some opposition from rebel Tory MPs, ministers have vowed to press ahead with cuts and deregulation.Image caption, Adopting a similar tone, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has given an interview to the Sunday Express in which he says the huge tax giveaways are "just the start". "We're not stopping there," Mr Kwarteng said. On Friday, he set out the biggest tax cuts in half a century, drawing criticism from opposition politicians and some within the Conservative ranks. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Liz Truss has vowed to unleash a "decade of dynamism" to reshape the fabric of Britain, the paper adds.Image caption, Another policy from the PM leads the Sunday Times, as the paper reports that she is preparing to increase immigration to boost economic growth. The proposal is facing strong resistance from cabinet Brexiteers, according to the paper, including from Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch. Ms Truss is pushing for a wide-ranging reform of Britain's visa system to tackle labour shortages.Image caption, Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled a "green growth plan" to counter the tax cuts announced by the government, the Observer reports. Under the proposals, the Labour leader plans to turn the UK into an independent green "superpower" before 2030 by significantly expanding wind and solar energy. The Labour leader said he will double the amount of onshore wind, triple solar and more than quadruple offshore wind power, the Observer adds. Sir Keir said the move would slash hundreds of pounds off annual household energy bills and make the country more self-sufficient.Image caption, Elsewhere, former professional footballer and manager Harry Redknapp has spoken to the Sunday Mirror about his fears for his wife Sandra after she developed complications after catching Covid. He told the paper that his wife needed two operations, could not talk and had to communicate by notes. "Harry: My Sandra's Covid hell," is the headline dominating the front page.Image caption, The Sunday People's lead story is an interview with the family of freed British prisoner of war Shaun Pinner, who was captured six months ago while fighting in Mariupol, southern Ukraine. "He survived it quite well. Physically he's OK but thin. Mentally he'll need a while to settle in," his mother Deborah Price told the paper.Image caption, In royal news, the Sun on Sunday reports that Harry, Duke of Sussex is trying to make last-minute changes to his book following his grandmother's death. According to the paper, it comes amid concerns that some sections could appear "insensitive" following the death of the Queen earlier this month.Image caption, And the Daily Star has a haunting front page. A woman planning to wed a ghost has said that the one problem with her future spouse is that he is "dead jealous" and steals her underwear. The paper opts for the headline: "Green eyed monster."Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.