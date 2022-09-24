Newspaper headlines: New Year tax cuts and Labour's 'green growth' plan

Image caption,

"Truss plans to cut taxes again in New Year" is the headline leading the front of the Sunday Telegraph. It comes after Friday's mini-budget drew widespread criticism and saw the pound fall to a 37-year low against the dollar as financial markets reacted. According to the paper, the prime minister is planning further reductions in income tax and discounts for savers and child benefit claimants. The paper reports that, despite some opposition from rebel Tory MPs, ministers have vowed to press ahead with cuts and deregulation.