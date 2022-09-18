Newspaper headlines: 'Our last farewell' and 'thank you ma'am'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Monday's papers dedicate their front pages to the Queen ahead of her state funeral in Westminster. "Farewell to our glorious Queen" the Daily Express says, alongside a newly released photograph of the late monarch beaming in a powder blue dress.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph carries the same photo of the Queen taken at Windsor Castle in May. The paper notes that she is wearing aquamarine clip brooches given to her by her parents on her 18th birthday in 1944.Image caption, The i sums up the day with its headline: "World's farewell to Elizabeth II". It says hundreds of thousands are gathering in London for the biggest state funeral in history, with billions expected to watch around the globe.Image caption, The Metro has a simple but striking front page, depicting the Queen in her younger years alongside the words: "Thank you Ma'am".Image caption, The Daily Mail leads on King Charles saying he was "moved beyond measure" by the UK's outpouring of grief at his mother's death. It marries a photograph of the Queen waving with its headline: "Our last farewell".Image caption, The Times leads on the same story with the headline "Charles gives thanks" alongside a picture of him sharing a lighter moment with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Elsewhere, the paper reports that about 10,000 police officers will be on duty today, as more than two million people are expected to descend on the capital.Image caption, The Guardian picks out details from the funeral plans, saying Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are now second and third in line to the throne, will follow their parents - the Prince and Princess of Wales - as the Queen's coffin is carried through Westminster Abbey.Image caption, Never passing up the opportunity for word play, the Daily Star leads on the UK holding a one-minute silence for the Queen with the headline: "Kingdom United!"Image caption, The Financial Times devotes the top of its front page to a black and white photograph of the Queen lying in state. However, its main story is about the downturn in the stock market causing "the longest drought in US technology listings this century".What next? A day-by-day guide from now to the funeralWatch: Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-stateWho's invited to the Queen's funeral - and who's not?