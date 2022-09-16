Newspaper headlines: 'Vigil for mama' and 'silence speaks volumes'By BBC NewsStaffPublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of the front pages lead on striking images of King Charles III standing with his head bowed during a vigil for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. "Vigil for mama" is the Daily Mail's headline, as it says the King took part in the "solemn duty" in "sombre silence" alongside his siblings in Westminster Hall.Image caption, "King and country say farewell" is the headline in the Sun. It's accompanied by a wide shot spanning the entire front page of the King and his siblings standing guard while dozens of members of the public file past the Queen's coffin.Image caption, The Daily Express simply says: "We're with you always, Ma'am".Image caption, The Times describes the 15-minute vigil as an "emotional end" to a week of national mourning, adding: "Another extraordinary moment in this most unforgettable of times".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads on the public facing a 24-hour queue to witness the Queen lying in state. "But still they keep on coming. Undaunted, uncomplaining and dressed for duty," the paper says. It also points out that "in scenes that would delight observers of British eccentricity, there was a queue for the queue to get in the main queue".Image caption, The Daily Star also takes pride in the public's dedication to queuing, declaring: "Britain does what Britain does best". The tabloid says mourners "defied calls to stop queuing" by forming a secondary queue.Image caption, The i features a photo of dozens of mourners queuing in front of Tower Bridge. But it leads on the Bank of England reportedly preparing to raise interest rates again, which it says could leave the average homeowner with a £138,000 mortgage paying an extra £720 a year.Image caption, The Financial Times also shows the lying-in-state queue stretching to London's Tower Bridge, but its main story is about sterling falling to its lowest level since 1985. It says the sharp decline in the value of the pound reflects a "broad and powerful rally this year in the dollar, as well as concerns over the UK economy".Image caption, The Guardian says plans by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to visit London to pay his respects to the Queen have been condemned by the fiancee of the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi and other human rights groups as a "stain" on the monarch's memory. The Washington Post journalist was murdered and dismembered by Saudi agents in 2018, sparking worldwide outrage.What next? A day-by-day guide from now to the funeralWatch: Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-stateWho's invited to the Queen's funeral - and who's not?