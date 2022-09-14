Newspaper headlines: 'Nation says farewell' amid 'the long goodbye'

Image caption,

The Metro takes a slightly different approach to the royal coverage with a front page story exploring the Queen's crown on top of her coffin. The purple Imperial State Crown seen on the coffin in the pictures is different to the Crown of Scotland, which was placed on Her Majesty’s coffin while in Edinburgh. The paper says the Imperial State Crown was originally made for the coronation of George VI in 1937 by jewellers Garrard & Company. And the Queen wore the crown herself following her Coronation in 1953.