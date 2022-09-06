Newspaper headlines: 'We can ride out the storm' and 'hello Liz'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Wednesday's front pages are all dominated by Liz Truss's first day as prime minister. Many papers, including the Times, pick out the same line from her national address on the steps of Downing Street: "We can ride out the storm". Elsewhere, the Times says Ms Truss soon began a "brutal" reshuffle in which she dismissed more than half of Boris Johnson's cabinet.Image caption, The Metro uses the same line for its headline, contrasting it with a photo of Ms Truss's gathered aides and supporters huddled under umbrellas in a rainy Downing Street.Image caption, A sceptical Daily Mirror says Ms Truss has entered No 10 "full of promises (just like the last three Tory PMs)". It says "worried, over-worked and underpaid Brits" could be excused for being cynical after the last three prime ministers, and issues a direct challenge to Ms Truss: "Come on then, prove us wrong".Image caption, The Daily Express says Ms Truss began her premiership by taking "revenge" on her leadership rival Rishi Sunak's allies in a "brutal reshuffle".Image caption, With a similar analysis, the Guardian says Ms Truss's "opening move" was to reward loyalists and reject calls for a unity cabinet. It illustrates the day with a picture of the new PM and her husband, Hugh O'Leary, beaming on the steps of No 10.Image caption, The Truss era has begun, the i says. But the paper says while the new PM pledges to grow the economy and freeze energy bills, economists say taxpayers or consumers will need to pay for the bailout.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports Ms Truss's energy plans will be funded with borrowing and the total cost could be more than £150bn. Cartoonist Matt wastes no time taking aim at the plans, depicting a domestic scene of a frustrated bill-payer saying: "Doesn't anyone in this family ever switch off a light? Today's children will end up paying for this energy."Image caption, The Financial Times says the estimated scale of the energy package is bigger than any single Covid support scheme.Image caption, The Sun delights in the meeting of two Elizabeths, as the Queen formally appointed Ms Truss as prime minister in Balmoral earlier on Tuesday.Image caption, The Daily Star continues its running joke of portraying Boris Johnson as Bozo the clown. It edits a picture of the former PM into a clown costume, declaring that Britain is now facing a "shortage of red-nosed fools". It says circus workers have said Britain is facing a shortage of clowns because of visa problems.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.RUN FOR FUN: Nine tips to make running more enjoyableDOGGY DIET: Is expensive dog food actually better?