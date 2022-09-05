Newspaper headlines: Liz Truss 'straight to business' amid 'looming crisis'By BBC NewsStaffPublished37 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, All the papers lead with Liz Truss winning the Tory leadership contest to become the UK's next prime minister. "Straight to business," says the Times as it reports that Ms Truss is expected to freeze energy bills for every household in one of her first acts in the new job.Image caption, "Cometh the hour, cometh the woman" is the headline in the Daily Mail, who says no prime minister since Margaret Thatcher "has faced a tougher in-tray". The paper says Ms Truss plans a "shock and awe" strategy on energy bills, tax and the NHS to "stamp her mark" on Britain.Image caption, The Guardian also turns to Ms Truss's in-tray, saying her new government will begin a race against time to set out plans to deal with the cost-of-living emergency. The paper says she faces an "uphill struggle" to win over Tory MPs as she inherits a "deeply divided party lagging behind in the polls with some mutinous backbenchers already said to be plotting her demise".Image caption, The Metro says a "beaming" Ms Truss will meet the Queen at Balmoral today to officially take office, promising to "deliver, deliver, deliver".Image caption, "Put faith in Truss to deliver for Britain," the Daily Express declares. It says the "decisive" win over Rishi Sunak makes her the third female Conservative to lead the UK.Image caption, The Mirror has a very different verdict, with the headline "same old Tories". It says Conservative prime ministers over the past 12 years have "wrecked the economy, trashed our public services, left millions worse off".Image caption, Turning to her policy plans as prime minister, the i says Ms Truss is drawing up plans with her likely chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, to lock households' gas and electricity bills at the current average of £1,971 until the end of January. The paper hears the energy lock is expected to be universal and benefit all homes.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph has a slightly different version - reporting that energy bills would be frozen until 2024, when the next general election is expected, under plans being considered by the incoming PM. The paper says the policy would last longer and cost tens of billions of pounds more than the Labour Party's proposal to cap prices at current levels until early 2023.Image caption, "Liz puts her foot on the gas," says the Sun.Image caption, The Financial Times says Ms Truss will immediately start work on a two-year package of energy relief which could cost up to £100bn. And it reports that her expected chancellor is weighing up whether the money spent on the intervention should be recouped from general taxation or through a future levy on consumer bills - adding the latter could be "politically problematic".Image caption, A typically whimsical front page from the Daily Star carries cut-outs of Boris Johnson in various poses, declaring it the "end of an error". Describing his premiership as a "bizarre 1,139-day fever dream", the paper adds: "Let's hope this one does a bit better".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.ON LOVE AND HEARTBREAK: Why do we often grieve in transit?DREAM COLLABORATION: Jamie and Spencer track down actor Idris Elba