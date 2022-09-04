Newspaper headlines: 'PM-in-waiting' as 'talks held to freeze bills'

Image caption,

The Financial Times reports on comments made by Truss ally Kwasi Kwarteng, who is launching a pre-emptive bid to reassure markets she will not blow a hole in public finances if, as widely expected, she is named as the UK's next leader. Mr Kwarteng, himself tipped to be chancellor, says while there will need to be "some fiscal loosening" this winter, the new administration will act in a "fiscally responsible way", the paper says.