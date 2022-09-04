Newspaper headlines: 'PM-in-waiting' as 'talks held to freeze bills'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Most of Monday's papers carry stories on Liz Truss' plans to help with soaring energy bills this winter. The i newspaper reports that Ms Truss, who it says is expected to be confirmed as the UK's next prime minister on Monday, is promising to "act immediately" over the cost-of-living crisis.Image caption, The Times reports that Liz Truss will move rapidly to set out a new economic policy if she wins the leadership. The foreign secretary and odds-on favourite will announce a "vast" support package to deal with surging energy costs, the paper says.Image caption, Ms Truss' support package to help households in the UK could be worth £100bn and will be unveiled during her first week as prime minister - if she wins the Tory leadership on Monday, the Daily Express reports. Ms Truss says the nation has the "spirit, capability and attitude" to weather the crisis, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Mirror reports that the cost-of-living plan is a week away. Campaigners have called it "unforgiveable", the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that energy bills could be frozen for millions of household this winter. Liz Truss' campaign sources and energy company insiders who have been consulted tell the paper that a freeze in some form is expected.Image caption, The Guardian reports that Ms Truss will press ahead with plans for the UK to be a low-tax economy with less focus on wealth distribution if she becomes PM. Ms Truss insists it is fair that her planned tax cut will benefit the highest earners 250 times more than the poorest, the paper says.Image caption, The Financial Times reports on comments made by Truss ally Kwasi Kwarteng, who is launching a pre-emptive bid to reassure markets she will not blow a hole in public finances if, as widely expected, she is named as the UK's next leader. Mr Kwarteng, himself tipped to be chancellor, says while there will need to be "some fiscal loosening" this winter, the new administration will act in a "fiscally responsible way", the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Mail covers the reaction to comedian Joe Lycett's appearance on BBC presenter Laura Kuenssberg's new Sunday politics show. The paper says the interview between Kuenssberg and Liz Truss was overshadowed by Mr Lycett who is said to have "sarcastically applauded and cheered her, before ridiculing her promises to help families with energy bills".Image caption, The Daily Star reports that pubs across the country would need to put their prices up by 500% in order to stay afloat during the cost of living crisis without government help. The price of a pint may have to rise to £20 to meet rising costs, the paper says.Image caption, The Metro reports on the recent update in the Oliva Pratt-Korbel murder investigation. Three new suspects have been arrested by police, including a 34-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, the paper says.Image caption, And The Sun reports Prince Harry did not meet with his brother, Prince William, despite the pair staying just half a mile away from each other. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been staying at Frogmore Cottage, near the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Windsor, during their brief visit to the UK, the paper says.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.TRANSFER TRAGEDY: How did Emiliano Sala end up on that plane?GENETICS AND TABOOS: Is it really that bad to marry your cousin?