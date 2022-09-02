Newspaper headlines: 'Snap election next year' and energy crisis latest

Newspaper headlines: 'Snap election next year' and energy crisis latestBy BBC NewsStaffPublished3 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of Saturday's papers lead with reports of what the next prime minister might do in their first week in office. The Daily Express reports that Britain's next leader is expected to demand the Conservative party is put on an election footing from day one. Strategists are tipping 5 October next year as polling day, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that leadership frontrunner Liz Truss will consider setting out plans to tackle the energy crisis within 24 hours of taking office. Plans are in place for Ms Truss, who is widely predicted to win the leadership race, to hold her first cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning, the paper says.Image caption, The Financial Times reports that surging inflation, the rising cost of government debt and Liz Truss' tax cut and defence spending promises will blow a £60bn hole in the public finances by the middle of the decade. The paper also reports that civil servants are being told to keep carbon paper on standby to reproduce documents in case the country is hit with power cuts.Image caption, The Guardian reports that the police chief in charge of boosting crime fighting is criticising Liz Truss' law and order plans, calling them "unwise" and "meaningless". Chief constable Ricahrd Lewis accuses Ms Truss of chasing "soundbite-friendly", but unrealistic, targets, the paper says.Image caption, The i paper reports 80% of the public think the government is failing to tackle the energy crisis. The poll by the paper also reveals 53% of people say they will keep their heating turned off even if they are cold. The paper says the Conservatives are divided over tax cuts and demands for state intervention to boost the economy.Image caption, Energy prices are so expensive councils will not be able to afford to turn on festive lights this year, the Daily Star reports.Image caption, The Times reports that Russia is stepping up its energy war with Europe after indefinitely suspending the supply of gas through a key pipeline. Moscow scrapped Saturday's deadline for the reopening of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the paper adds.Image caption, The Daily Mail reports that MPs are facing mounting pressure to bring a halt to the Partygate inquiry over whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament with his statements on lockdown gatherings. Lord Pannick, who in the words of the paper delivered a "bombshell legal analysis", claims the approach of the Commons privileges committee is "wrong in principle" and says it features "political opponents" of Mr Johnson, the paper says.Image caption, And The Sun reports that dining chain Hooters - which the paper notes is "famed for waitresses in skimpy uniforms" - is sponsoring an under-10s football team on a season-long kit deal. The paper says as well as being described as "inappropriate" by critics, it may also be a breach of FA sponsorship rules. It says Hooters has been approached for comment.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.TRANSFER TRAGEDY: How did Emiliano Sala end up on that plane?GENETICS AND TABOOS: Is it really that bad to marry your cousin?