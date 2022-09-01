Newspaper headlines: 'Blow to Partygate probe' and cost-of-living latest

Newspaper headlines: 'Blow to Partygate probe' and cost-of-living latestBy BBC NewsStaffPublished27 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of Friday's papers lead with reports that a top QC will deliver a "devastating blow" to an investigation by MPs into Boris Johnson. The Daily Mail cites a senior source as confirming Lord Pannick will say the way MPs are conducting the so-called Partygate inquiry risks endangering democracy. The Commons privileges committee has threatened to punish Mr Johnson even if he only inadvertently misled Parliament over gatherings at No 10 during lockdown, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that the verdict that the Partygate probe into allegations Boris Johnson misled Parliament could "paralyse democracy" comes from one of Mr Johnson's fiercest opponents. The bombshell finding by Lord Pannick is said to be "absolutely devastating" for the Commons investigation branded a witch-hunt by Mr Johnson's allies, the paper says.Image caption, The i paper reports a leaked draft of letter to the next chancellor reveals UK energy companies demanding billions in taxpayer funding to protect businesses around the country from going bust.Image caption, The Times reports Nadhim Zahawi has drawn up plans for a multi-billion pound package of tax cuts to help businesses facing bankruptcy because of rising energy costs. The chancellor, who is working on an emergency energy strategy for the new prime minister, says the government could learn the "lesson from Covid" and introduce targeted reductions in VAT and business rates to help retail and hospitality sectors.Image caption, Meanwhile, people struggling with an 80% rise in energy bills have been told by the PM to buy a better kettle to save themselves a tenner, reports the Daily Star. It follows advice from Mr Johnson about the efficiency of the small appliances.Image caption, The Financial Times reports that Vladimir Putin has dismissed Ukraine as nothing more than "an anti-Russia enclave" as Moscow delivered a fresh threat to western efforts to curb surging energy prices, the paper says.Image caption, This CCTV image shows the man who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel fleeing the scene, the Daily Mirror reports. Police also revealed the nine-year-old's killer used two guns. It quotes Det Chief Supt Mark Kameen, leading the investigation, as saying: "I want to know where those guns are."Image caption, Two in three police force areas in England and Wales are experiencing rising gun crime, with one force facing levels six times higher than a decade ago, the Guardian says.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports new data as showing most GPs saw their earnings rise to an average of £142,000 during the pandemic under what it describes as a Covid pay boom.Image caption, A group of "giggling Whitehall penpushers" used the prime minister's official jet for a "shameless £50,000 boozy jolly over Britain", The Sun reports. The paper contrasts the 700-mile red-carpet trip with the plight of ordinary Brits struggling with the cost of living 30,000 feet below.Image caption, And the Metro says the former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull has been praised for saving thousands of lives by urging men to test for prostate cancer - his death from the disease at just 66 was announced on Thursday.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.TRANSFER TRAGEDY: How did Emiliano Sala end up on that plane?GENETICS AND TABOOS: Is it really that bad to marry your cousin?