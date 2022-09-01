Newspaper headlines: 'Blow to Partygate probe' and cost-of-living latest

Image caption,

A number of Friday's papers lead with reports that a top QC will deliver a "devastating blow" to an investigation by MPs into Boris Johnson. The Daily Mail cites a senior source as confirming Lord Pannick will say the way MPs are conducting the so-called Partygate inquiry risks endangering democracy. The Commons privileges committee has threatened to punish Mr Johnson even if he only inadvertently misled Parliament over gatherings at No 10 during lockdown, the paper says.