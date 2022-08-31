Newspaper headlines: 'Act fast on energy hikes' and Giggs trial ends

Newspaper headlines: 'Act fast on energy hikes' and Giggs trial endsBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The cost-of-living crisis features in a number of Thursday's papers. The i reports that Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss is under "growing pressure" from colleagues to deliver immediate help for households and small businesses amid record rises in gas and electricity bills. The paper says Tory MPs in 'Blue Wall' seats fear an election wipe out under the new prime minister because of the worsening economic crisis and "lingering toxicity" surrounding Boris Johnson.Image caption, The Guardian leads with a warning from health experts that cold homes will "damage children's lungs and brain development" and "lead to deaths" as part of a "significant humanitarian crisis" this winter. The paper quotes a review by Sir Michael Marmot, director of University College London's Institute of Health Equity, and Prof Ian Sinha, a respiratory consultant at Liverpool's Alder Hey children's hospital. Mr Sinha said he had "no doubt" that cold homes would cost children's lives this winter but could not predict how many.Image caption, Soaring inflation and energy bills will plunge three million more people into poverty, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says spiralling bills and price rises will see 14 million people in financial hardship.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss said she is willing to look at making motorway speed limits advisory. Ms Truss told party members at the final hustings in Wembley, north London, on Wednesday that she is "prepared to look at" introducing a German-style system of motorways with no speed limits, the paper says.Image caption, German manufacturers are halting production in response to the surge in energy prices caused by Russia's squeeze on gas supplies, a trend the government has described as "alarming", the Financial Times reports. The paper quotes Robert Habeck, economy minister, who said industry had worked hard to reduce its gas consumption by switching to alternative fuels such as oil but he said some companies had also "stopped production altogether".Image caption, The Daily Express says concerns over the Queen's health have "forced" the practical decision to break with royal tradition and not appoint the next prime minister in London. The 96-year-old will instead greet Boris Johnson and his successor at Balmoral, the paper says.Image caption, The Metro reports that footballer Ryan Giggs could face a new trial over claims he coerced and assaulted his former partner Kate Greville, and assaulted her sister, after a jury failed to reach verdicts. Mr Giggs denied all charges. The paper says his head dropped in the dock as Judge Hilary Manley told him she had given crown prosecutors a week to consider pressing for a retrial.Image caption, The Sun leads with Ryan Giggs' 17-day trial which "sensationally collapsed" on Wednesday after the jury failed to reach verdicts. Mr Giggs will learn next Wednesday whether he faces a retrial after the Manchester Crown Court jury's 23 hours of deliberations ended in deadlock, the paper says.Image caption, Nearly half of British children now grow up outside the traditional two-parent household, according to a report on the make-up of the modern family, the Times reports. The paper also shows a photograph of Boris Johnson who took part in a drug raid in London to the "bewilderment" of residents, in his "farewell tour," it adds.Image caption, The Daily Mail reports that a former murder suspect won custody of a neighbour's toddler by "duping social workers". The paper says police turned up at the mother's home and took her son after the courts rubber-stamped a foster agreement with her forged signature. The paper also describes an "historic first" alongside a photograph of the Queen, who will appoint the new prime minister at Balmoral.Image caption, And the Daily Star says that a £3bn Royal Navy warship broke down because "someone forget to grease its huge propeller shaft".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.TRANSFER TRAGEDY: How did Emiliano Sala end up on that plane?GENETICS AND TABOOS: Is it really that bad to marry your cousin?