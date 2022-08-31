Newspaper headlines: 'Act fast on energy hikes' and Giggs trial ends

Image caption,

The Guardian leads with a warning from health experts that cold homes will "damage children's lungs and brain development" and "lead to deaths" as part of a "significant humanitarian crisis" this winter. The paper quotes a review by Sir Michael Marmot, director of University College London's Institute of Health Equity, and Prof Ian Sinha, a respiratory consultant at Liverpool's Alder Hey children's hospital. Mr Sinha said he had "no doubt" that cold homes would cost children's lives this winter but could not predict how many.